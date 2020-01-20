RAW Preview: Big in-ring return after 6 months, Unpopular babyface to interfere in ladder match? (January 20th, 2020)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Unusually frequent appearances

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! This isn't just any ordinary edition - it's the go-home show to Royal Rumble 2020! That's right. We're less than a week away from the Rumble, which subsequently means that we're a week away from the road to WrestleMania beginning.

It's already that time of the year again and if this is the last show before the Royal Rumble, expect the red brand to go out with all guns blazing. RAW has turned out to be one of the better shows to begin the year and dare we say - they've been a bit more consistent than AEW Dynamite.

Not that it's easy to keep the momentum alive, but one can only hope. Either way, this week's episode of RAW will follow the aftermath of a shocking ending to last week as well as the final build towards the Royal Rumble. Before the road to WrestleMania begins, let's start with what you need to look forward to tonight!

#5. A mixed tag team match to settle the grudge rivalry

Liv Morgan is back!

We've seen Bobby Lashley vs Rusev on a couple of occasions before and it was thanks to Lana's interference that Lashley got the better of his rival. Last week, Liv Morgan came out but Lana just needed to splash Pepsi on her face to cause enough of a distraction.

Rusev and Morgan declared a challenge to the couple next week and Lana was more than happy and confident to accept. This was, of course, much to the dismay and anger of Lashley, who felt he had done enough by putting Rusev away again.

This match is important as it features the in-ring return of Liv Morgan on television after six months away. It's going to be a big one!

1 / 5 NEXT