WWE RAW Preview: Big return, Unexpected partner for Roman Reigns?

Riju Dasgupta // 08 Jul 2019, 11:58 IST

This could be a potentially exciting episode of WWE RAW

Remember the days of the Attitude Era when the very mention of RAW would get all of us excited? Those days are long behind us, but in the wake of Paul Heyman taking control of the show, they could return yet again.

This week, RAW comes to us from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. On paper, at least, the card seems stacked and if all goes well, it could continue the momentum that RAW built up over the past week.

Honestly, a three-hour long show is very difficult to book and it is natural for the human mind to wander during the course of these three hours. But with Paul Heyman in control of things, with Vince McMahon's added finesse, RAW could turn things around to quite a degree.

So what does RAW have in store for all of us?

#5 Will Ricochet find allies against The Club?

NONE...Welcome to the party 🍻🇯🇵 https://t.co/3R47IXRv8b — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) July 2, 2019

So, The Club reunited last week on RAW with AJ Styles officially turning heel. Ricochet finds himself all alone as he faces three very dangerous men in Styles, Gallows, and Anderson. It is quite clear that all of this is a setup for a US Title Program, presumably at Extreme Rules.

But to build excitement for the Extreme Rules match, I'm guessing that we're going to see a six-man tag team match between The Club against Ricochet and two partners of his choosing. This would be a great spot to showcase Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins or even The Street Profits.

Ricochet is smack dab in the mix of a big push and whoever gets to team up with him will benefit from the same immensely. I would love to see a team that hasn't been getting any screen time capitalize on the same.

