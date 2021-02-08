WWE RAW Preview: Blockbuster WrestleMania match canceled, 4-time World Champion getting a major push (8th February, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It was an exciting episode of RAW last week, with a big fallout from the Royal Rumble 2021. RAW ended with a big shocking moment, and we now begin the build to Elimination Chamber.

There's a lot to look forward to on RAW, and this is what you should expect:

#5. What is the aftermath of the main event of RAW from last week?

A foreshadowing.

Last week on RAW, the main event saw Edge take on Randy Orton. While the trilogy match-up between the two former tag team partners was reportedly planned for WrestleMania 37, that has now been canceled.

Had it been planned for WrestleMania 37, there is no way we would get the match on free TV on RAW. What we are getting this week, however, is a pay-per-view-level match-up on free TV.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was the primary RAW feud during the summer. They faced each other at SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, and Hell in a Cell, where Orton won the WWE Championship (and his 14th overall World Title).

Drew McIntyre won it back on RAW three weeks later, so there's no doubt that Randy Orton will be gunning to get a measure of revenge on the WWE Champion. It's a stellar main event for RAW, but just like last week, it could be under threat.

In the RAW main event between Randy Orton and Edge, it was Alexa Bliss who came out and sat on the turnbuckle. With a black liquid oozing out of her mouth, Randy Orton was distracted (and disgusted) enough that Edge speared him to get the victory.

We're sure that a similar fate awaits The Viper in his upcoming RAW match against Drew McIntyre.