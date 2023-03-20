WWE RAW Preview: Can Randy Orton return in St. Louis tonight? Analyzing the possibilities

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is widely rumored to be returning to the ring soon. He has been out of action since mid-2022 due to a back injury, but the latest updates have rejuvenated fans’ hope.

Since his injury, Orton has reportedly undergone fusion surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, and is now on bed rest. His latest pictures highlight a good recovery, thereby leading to some inner rumblings of a possible return to the squared circle.

The upcoming WWE RAW show will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, which happens to be Randy Orton’s hometown. Theorists believe that The Apex Predator could pop up on the show. Unfortunately, it is a highly improbable scenario. Dave Meltzer noted that there are still some concerns looming around The Viper’s injury.

Furthermore, Xero News recently stated that The Viper’s return is nigh, but it will be during the post-WrestleMania WWE RAW show. He will reportedly be joined by his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle, who has been in rehab since December after failing WWE’s wellness policy.

Prior to the unfortunate injury, Orton feuded with The Bloodline. His story with the Undisputed Champions ended abruptly on the road to SummerSlam. It would be fitting if he returns with a vengeance on his mind after being put off commission by The Ones.

Bryan Danielson lavished praise on WWE RAW star Randy Orton

2013 is fondly remembered as the year of the Yes! Movement. Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) overcame huge odds to clinch the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Besides fighting legends such as Triple H and Batista, he also had a heated program with Randy Orton.

During an interview with The Ringer, All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson revealed The Viper to be his favorite opponent during his time in WWE. He claimed the 42-year-old to be “perfect” in wrestling.

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton, who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good”, said Bryan. “When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, ‘Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect.’”

After Randy got injured, Matt Riddle tried to avenge his partner by dethroning Roman Reigns. However, the Original Bro failed in his attempt with the added stipulation that he would not be able to challenge The Head Of The Table again.

