Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We're now touching just two weeks towards SummerSlam and this will be the penultimate RAW to the biggest party of the summer.

Last week's RAW was a fantastic episode, with Shane McMahon's return resulting in the introduction of RAW Underground. To add to things, RETRIBUTION's arrival seems to be shaking things up and we're going to get to that very soon.

Despite losing his United States title match to the returning Apollo Crews on RAW, MVP and The Hurt Business still stood tall at the end of the show. Let's jump right into what to look forward to on RAW!

#5. Kevin Owens takes on Randy Orton in a dream match on RAW

Randy Orton is challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE title and the 13-time World champion has been one of the focal points of RAW in the pandemic era. Kevin Owens hasn't been in a feud lately, but that hasn't stopped him from getting entangled in various situations against various Superstars.

Kevin Owens, John Cena, and Ric Flair having a laugh backstage at #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/30rbxl4thx — Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins) August 4, 2020

Kevin Owens had a rather interesting conversation with Ric Flair on RAW and told him to tell Randy Orton to challenge him for a match. Surely enough, it was booked for a week later and tonight, The Viper/ Legend Killer will face Kevin Owens on RAW in a dream match, presumably in the main event (because that's the only slot for it).

We're not sure what Drew McIntyre will do on the episode or if he'll even get involved in any way, but he doesn't seem like the kind of Superstar who would.

We expect Randy Orton to pick up the victory, simply because he's been on a whole other level these last few months. However, we hope that it's going to be a good match with a good finish.