RAW Preview: Edge to be involved in dream feud, SummerSlam 2016 rematch to happen

Welcome to this week's edition of Monday Night RAW preview. With two big matches and the return of Edge, there's a lot to look forward to this week.

Last week on the RAW after Survivor Series, there was a title change, Austin Theory being revealed as the egg thief, Vince McMahon granting him a WWE title shot, and all-round chaos on the red brand.

The build-up to Day 1 is unlikely to start early, which is why we might see programs and feuds fully happening on RAW rather than a direction towards the pay-per-view. Here's what you need to look forward to this week:

#5. Edge seeks out new challengers on RAW

It's an exciting episode of the Monday night show because we will finally see the return of The Rated-R Superstar. The 11-time world champion switched to RAW in the WWE Draft last month, and he hasn't appeared on the red brand since.

Edge had a feud of the year candidate with Seth Rollins this past summer, resulting in three epic matches and culminating inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel 2021.

The Hall of Famer walked out the victor of that incredible series with Rollins. The latter, meanwhile, hasn't taken any breaks. Instead, his move to RAW was followed by an immediate ascent to No.1 contendership for the WWE title.

While he has been feuding with Big E, the latter has also been involved with Kevin Owens. For Edge, it's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for him on the red brand. He revealed on Twitter that he is looking to publicly seek a new challenger this week:

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin! On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!

There is a lot of speculation as to who it could be. Some fans were disappointed when Edge returned and feuded with Randy Orton, although their Backlash 2020 main event was an instant classic and made the rivalry worth it.

With that said, fans are more interested in seeing him face the top superstars of the current generation, and that's exactly what we might be getting. At this point, his next opponent is up in the air. But we may see Edge vs. AJ Styles as the next feud going forward.

Styles and Omos seem to be looming around the RAW Tag Team title contendership, but their spot isn't fixed. WWE could easily change direction and take them out of it while giving The Street Profits or The Dirty Dawgs the next shot at RK-Bro.

It will be interesting to see who answers Edge's challenge on RAW this week.

