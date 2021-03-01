RAW Preview: Grand Slam Champion to turn heel, Drew McIntyre to return for a non-title feud? (March 1st, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're only three episodes away from WWE Fastlane, and five away from WrestleMania 37. The Grandest Stage of Them All is getting closer, and both matches that are official are from SmackDown.

While we're not sure if we'll get a WrestleMania 37 match announcement on RAW, a lot of the direction in the final month will be revealed tonight - starting with the WWE Championship match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley.

That is the focal point of RAW tonight, but there's a lot more happening outside as well. Here is what you need to look forward to tonight on RAW:

#5. What lies ahead for the Asuka-Charlotte Flair alliance on RAW?

Asuka got an accidental big boot from Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka last week to face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. A miscue saw Flair inadvertently kick Asuka to the face, costing them the match as well.

It's been a rough couple of months for Charlotte Flair, and her father Ric Flair's actions on RAW have seemed to rile her up. With Charlotte Flair and Asuka completely done with the Women's tag team title picture, it makes no sense for them to be together.

They had a tense moment last week on RAW after the match, and it was followed by a backstage segment between Charlotte and Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair revealed how Ric Flair's alliance with Lacey Evans affected her, and the fact that she was sick of him pretending like Evans' child is his.

Ric Flair admitted that he never said it was his child, but that he saw something in Lacey Evans that he had seen in his own daughter. He tried to justify his past actions on RAW by stating that he wanted to get the best out of Lacey Evans.

Charlotte Flair then emphasized how she didn't want him to be a cloud over her head every time she was in the ring and told Ric Flair to leave.

"Go home. I am thankful for the doors you have opened. I am thankful for everything you have given me. But let me try to be Charlotte Flair. I love you, Dad."



Spoken with her tears on #WWERaw, @MsCharlotteWWE just wants to put all of this in the past and move on. pic.twitter.com/oM3X3JgV5T — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021

That seemed to be the end of Ric Flair's current run on RAW, and it was the perfect way to write him off. The miscue between Charlotte Flair and Asuka seems to be the foreshadowing of a WrestleMania 37 RAW Women's Title match.

But with Charlotte Flair having gone through a series of heel turns in recent years, is it Asuka's turn. Could we see the Grand Slam Women's Champion Asuka turn on Charlotte Flair, setting up a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 37?