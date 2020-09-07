Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We've got an action-packed episode coming ahead as we build towards Clash of Champions, so without wasting much time, let's jump right into it!

#5. Will Drew McIntyre confront Randy Orton on RAW?

Randy Orton took out Drew McIntyre before Payback 2020

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on RAW since the night after SummerSlam 2020, where he was taken out by Randy Orton and punted three times on the same night.

Randy Orton lost to Keith Lee six days later at Payback but got a measure of revenge when he defeated him and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match last week to become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship again, where he will be facing Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions 2020.

Unfortunately, we could go another episode without seeing a major name in Drew McIntyre on RAW.

#4. Asuka vs. Mickie James restart their feud?

Asuka was seeking a new challenger

Asuka was seeking a new RAW Women's title challenger last week and the three potential candidates were Mickie James, Natalya, and Lana. Mickie James, who just returned to RAW recently, faced Lana and defeated her with relative ease.

While it wasn't the official #1 contender's match, the indication seemed to be that Mickie James is next in line for a RAW Women's title match. The feud will be restarting after four years - when Mickie James faced Asuka for the NXT Women's title at NXT Takeover: Toronto. That was the match that eventually sowed the seeds for her return to WWE.

#3. What will The Hurt Business be up to on RAW?

The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business has been an essential part of RAW these last few months and they've finally got the Championship they were looking for after Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews to claim the US title after nearly a decade-and-a-half.

MVP has been actively poaching Cedric Alexander on RAW while they've also gotten into clashes with multiple Superstars such as The Viking Raiders. To add to that, they've been dominant on RAW Underground.

Who will they go after this week? Will they finally convince Cedric Alexander to join them?

#2. Aleister Black's beef with Kevin Owens

Aleister Black and Kevin Owens

Aleister Black has had a change in character for the first time in four years and Kevin Owens has been his first victim. We've never seen this sadistic side of the Dutchman on RAW, but it's hard to say that it wasn't coming.

Last week, Aleister Black assaulted Kevin Owens and gave him a Black Mass right before his match with Randy Orton, allowing The Legend Killer to pick up a victory within seconds to qualify for the main event #1 contender's match.

Will Aleister Black continue to terrorize Kevin Owens? Or will the former Universal Champion finally get his revenge on RAW?

#1. What does the future hold for Dominik Mysterio on RAW?

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio took on Seth Rollins in a SummerSlam rematch on RAW last week. While it was originally supposed to be Rey Mysterio facing Seth Rollins, he suffered a legitimate tricep injury and could be out for up to two months.

What was interesting was how Seth Rollins refused to have Murphy in his corner for the match after he lost the match against The Mysterios at Payback 2020. Seth Rollins managed to get the job done against Dominik Mysterio but ultimately, the relationship with Murphy seems to be damaged.

What does the future hold for Dominik Mysterio on RAW?