RAW Preview: Mistake with SummerSlam title rematch revealed, Unexpected star getting a big title push?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're less than three weeks away from Survivor Series 2021, and surprisingly, the build-up to the pay-per-view hasn't officially begun.

Last week, the focus was on finding a new WWE title challenger to Big E, and the main event was a Fatal-Four-Way ladder match between newly-drafted stars to the Red brand.

While there wasn't too much progress on the storyline front, we got to see Queen Zelina make her first appearance following the Queen's Crown victory, and she defeated Doudrop in a rematch. There's a lot to look forward to on RAW this week, so let's get started:

#6. Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's title in a SummerSlam rematch

The entire status of the Survivor Series Women's Champion vs. Women's Champion match depends on two big matches - one on RAW and one on SmackDown.

On the SmackDown side, Sasha Banks is set for a Women's title match against Charlotte Flair, although the match hasn't officially been announced. What has been announced, however, is the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

This will be a rematch from SummerSlam 2021 as well as Extreme Rules this year. Instead of the SmackDown Women's title being on the line like the previous occasions, it will be the RAW Women's Championship following the exchange between Lynch and Flair.

This is a tricky one to go around. While Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is the obvious feud to go with, there seems to be a continuous delay in the build to Survivor Series 2021.

No teams or matches have been announced for the pay-per-view, with no efforts being made to the build-up on either RAW or SmackDown. There are two mistakes being made here - firstly, the delay in the build-up to Survivor Series, and secondly, booking this bout prematurely.

Given that Belair is almost certain not to win the title, having another dusty finish to extend their feud builds less anticipation when it happens post-Survivor Series 2021.

Bianca Belair could be the favorite to lead the RAW Women's team at Survivor Series 2021, but WWE should have started the team recruitments already.

Edited by Kaushik Das