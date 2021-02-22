WWE RAW Preview: New champions kickstart WrestleMania feuds, 2 former world champions slated to return? (Feb 22nd, 2021)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE RAW after an eventful Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Two titles from the Red brand, including the WWE Championship and the United States Championship, were on the line last night. By the end of the pay-per-view, both these titles had changed hands, and it laid the groundwork for an exciting episode of WWE RAW.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE RAW this week.

#1 The Miz addresses his successful MITB cash-in on WWE RAW

The Miz has certainly earned those bragging rights

Last week on WWE RAW, The Miz decided to remove himself from the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Little did we know that he was crafting a solid plan to get his hands on WWE Championship at the event. The A-Lister's plans paid off as he won the WWE Championship for the second time after successfully cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract.

Drew McIntyre delivered a resilient performance to defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber. However, his celebration was cut short by Bobby Lashley, who attacked McIntyre from behind. He then manhandled the exhausted champion to a point, and The Miz did the rest. We now expect to see him address his victory on WWE RAW tonight.

The Miz and John Morrison have never shied away from celebrating everything they achieve on WWE RAW. They will undoubtedly look to take things up a notch when they have the most coveted prize on the Red brand. However, Miz will have to look out for the new threats that will come his way now that he is the new champion.

We can see new rivalries unfold on WWE RAW as we inch closer to WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre might get an opportunity to reclaim his title, but The Miz will probably remain the champion at least until the next pay-per-view, Fastlane. We can also see Bobby Lashley demand a shot at the title as MVP was seen negotiating a deal with Miz backstage during the Elimination Chamber.

Given the physical stature of Miz, other smaller WWE RAW Superstars can step up to challenge him for the WWE Championship in more believable feuds. There are endless possibilities for the creative to explore on the Red brand, and it will be interesting to see how this title change will affect.