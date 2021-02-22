WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Current champion’s biggest weapon, Money in the Bank cash-in

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 had its fair share of twists at the pay-per-view. We saw two title change hands, and one of them featured a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. The pay-per-view also confirmed that Edge would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Overall, Elimination Chamber set the tone for several feuds as we inch closer to WWE's biggest show of the year.

Although the show only featured a handful of matches, some of the Superstars ended up delivering memorable performances. On the flip side, there were also a few names who could have done better inside the ring. Here, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us with their performance at Elimination Chamber and those who didn't.

However, before we begin, both Daniel Bryan and Drew McIntyre deserve a special shoutout for their brilliant performances in their respective Elimination Chamber matches.

#1 Impressed at Elimination Chamber: Jey Uso

Jey Uso knew what he was doing

Daniel Bryan deserves credit for his iron man performance inside the Elimination Chamber. However, Jey Uso’s performance at the pay-per-view deserves to start a dialogue in the WWE Universe. He was at his absolute best in inviting extensive heat, thereby playing his role of a heel to near perfection. From a storytelling perspective, Jey Uso delivered one of the best performances at the show.

The creative did well in booking Jey Uso in the Elimination Chamber. There was no doubt that he would hurt all his opponents to win the advantage for Roman Reigns. He took it a step further by explicitly targeting his opponents in a manner that will rub the fans in the wrong way. Jey Uso was brilliant in his portrayal of a crafty heel while competing inside the squared circle.

Jey Uso was the only Superstar who pinned two of his opponents inside the Elimination Chamber. First, he took down Kevin Owens after a brutal exchange that summarised the history shared between both these Superstars. Following that, he eliminated Cesaro just when the latter was gaining momentum inside the ring.

Advertisement

Both these spots made Jey Uso look like an ultra heat magnet during the Elimination Chamber match. Even though Daniel Bryan eventually pinned him, it would be safe to say that Jey Uso stayed true to his job inside the Elimination Chamber. He dominated his opponents and elevated them depending upon the direction of the match.

Jey Uso needed to deliver a good performance at Elimination Chamber after he missed Royal Rumble last month. WWE stated that he is back with a mission, and Jey Uso stayed true to that claim. More than anything, he proved once again that he is an essential part of Roman Reigns’ title reign in WWE.