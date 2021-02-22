5 Reasons why Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

At the Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. The latter had a brutal match inside the Elimination Chamber just before he faced Reigns, and The Tribal Chief ensured that he takes full advantage of his tired opponent.

However, Roman Reigns’ celebration was cut short as Edge entered the ring and delivered a Spear to put down the champion. It was soon confirmed that the Royal Rumble winner has decided to challenge the Universal Champion for a title match at WrestleMania.

In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why Edge decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Classic babyface vs. heel storyline between Roman Reigns and Edge

This storyline looks so promising on the paper

Roman Reigns is easily the biggest heel today, whereas Edge has become one of the most well-liked babyfaces ever since he returned to in-ring action. Reigns has been booked as someone who uses unfair advantages to beat his opponents, while The Rated-R Superstar is often shown as someone who relies on his determination to overcome all odds.

Roman Reigns and Edge will now have almost two months to tell the story of their feud. There is no doubt that both Superstars will play true to their character, and we will see a lot of altercations as we inch closer to WrestleMania. The creative will look to keep the momentum balanced between the two Superstars ahead of The Show of Shows.

I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it. #Smackdown https://t.co/f5o0uAXkum — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2021

Not to forget, we will see both Roman Reigns and Edge involved in a promising war of words. Add Paul Heyman into the mix, and we have an instant classic in our hands. Roman Reigns will stay true to his character by using his ‘influence’ to turn things in his favor while he is feuding with Edge.

This, in turn, will lead to The Rated-R Superstar being booked as a classic babyface who has to struggle against the disadvantages. It will make both Roman Reigns and Edge look strong and keep the WWE Universe divided over their support. Edge is no stranger to mind games, and Reigns has a wicked consultant on his side.

The WWE creative is not a big fan of pitting two babyfaces against each other, especially WrestleMania. Instead, they will prefer two of the biggest names in business represent two opposite sides of narration in a memorable storyline. This will account for a storyline that will be remembered for the years to come.