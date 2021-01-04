WWE RAW Preview: Possible outcome of Randy Orton-Alexa Bliss segment, Bizarre ending to legends night? (January 4th, 2021)

Welcome to the first RAW Preview of 2021. This episode of RAW has been labeled as Legends Night, owing to the appearances of Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Booker T, among others.

WWE seems to do this once a year for RAW, and it might be a move to try and help the dwindling ratings. Ratings aside, we're in for a fun first RAW in 2021. Since RAW ended with a cliffhanger last week, let's start with that:

#5. What is the aftermath of the Randy Orton-Alexa Bliss segment on RAW last week?

Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss

RAW in 2020 was a mixed bag, but WWE knows how to pull off the occasional cliffhanger. That's exactly how RAW ended in 2020 - with Randy Orton seemingly ready to set Alexa Bliss on fire.

RAW closed out with the shot of Randy Orton holding a matchstick, seemingly intent on setting Alexa Bliss on fire the same way he did to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at TLC.

While we doubt that he actually ended up setting her on fire, it did leave room for a lot of discussion. The big question seems to be about when Bray Wyatt will make his return. He may have been immolated, but Alexa Bliss hinted that he could return stronger than ever.

All roads seem to be leading to the Royal Rumble 2021, and a match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt seems inevitable. A rumor from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that a Firefly Fun House match is being planned for the event.

The story has taken a better turn since Alexa Bliss returned to RAW, and the segments with Randy Orton have been the highlight of the show since TLC. The segments seem to be leading to a Firefly Fun House match.