WWE RAW Preview: Possible reason for Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton rematch, Unexpected title contenders emerge? (January 11th, 2021)

Welcome to the second edition of RAW Preview in 2021. It was RAW Legends Night last week, and it ended in the biggest way possible. Here is how RAW is expected to play out this week:

#5. Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton in a non-title match on RAW

A big rematch, but at whose expense?

One week after a confrontation with Goldberg on RAW Legends Night, Drew McIntyre has another big task on his hands. The WWE Champion faces Randy Orton in a SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell (and RAW) rematch.

However, this time, it isn't for the WWE Title - it's a non-title match on RAW. Both men have had their own share of things to deal with on RAW. On one hand, Randy Orton has had to face Alexa Bliss and her constant threats of The Fiend's return.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship against Keith Lee in the main event of RAW last week. However, he was confronted by Goldberg and told the WWE Hall of Famer that it would be like facing his father.

Goldberg ended RAW with a shove to the WWE Champion and a Royal Rumble challenge, which we imagine Drew McIntyre will accept. While we don't expect Goldberg to appear on RAW this week, the WWE Champion will have a response.

The match against Randy Orton on RAW seemed to be out-of-nowhere, but there could be a reason behind it. Drew McIntyre has to look at his best ahead of a potential Goldberg match at the Royal Rumble, so a win over a legend like Randy Orton on RAW would certainly help him.

However, it's hard to say whether the match on RAW will even have a conclusive finish. Whether it's interference from Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, or somebody else, both men have a lot left to do before the Royal Rumble.