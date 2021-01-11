Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

WWE RAW Preview: Possible reason for Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton rematch, Unexpected title contenders emerge? (January 11th, 2021)

Goldberg and DrewMcIntyre.
Goldberg and DrewMcIntyre.
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 11 Jan 2021, 18:42 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Welcome to the second edition of RAW Preview in 2021. It was RAW Legends Night last week, and it ended in the biggest way possible. Here is how RAW is expected to play out this week:

#5. Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton in a non-title match on RAW

A big rematch, but at whose expense?
A big rematch, but at whose expense?

One week after a confrontation with Goldberg on RAW Legends Night, Drew McIntyre has another big task on his hands. The WWE Champion faces Randy Orton in a SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell (and RAW) rematch.

However, this time, it isn't for the WWE Title - it's a non-title match on RAW. Both men have had their own share of things to deal with on RAW. On one hand, Randy Orton has had to face Alexa Bliss and her constant threats of The Fiend's return.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship against Keith Lee in the main event of RAW last week. However, he was confronted by Goldberg and told the WWE Hall of Famer that it would be like facing his father.

Goldberg ended RAW with a shove to the WWE Champion and a Royal Rumble challenge, which we imagine Drew McIntyre will accept. While we don't expect Goldberg to appear on RAW this week, the WWE Champion will have a response.

The match against Randy Orton on RAW seemed to be out-of-nowhere, but there could be a reason behind it. Drew McIntyre has to look at his best ahead of a potential Goldberg match at the Royal Rumble, so a win over a legend like Randy Orton on RAW would certainly help him.

However, it's hard to say whether the match on RAW will even have a conclusive finish. Whether it's interference from Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, or somebody else, both men have a lot left to do before the Royal Rumble.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 11 Jan 2021, 18:42 IST
WWE Raw Lucha Dragons The Hurt Business Drew McIntyre Randy Orton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी