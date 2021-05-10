RAW before WrestleMania Backlash Preview: Reason why WrestleMania rematch could have a controversial ending, Backstage figure to align with Alexa Bliss?

Welcome to the RAW before WrestleMania Backlash Preview. Last week's episode of RAW was a huge improvement from the weeks post-WrestleMania. Given the difference in the quality of the build between RAW and SmackDown, the Red brand needs to step up its game.

There are a lot of interesting programs and matches on RAW that can set the tone, so hopefully, we get another improved episode of RAW. Let's get right into it:

#5. Bobby Lashley faces Drew McIntyre on RAW in a WrestleMania rematch

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

The main event of RAW this week is going to be a big one. Last week, Bobby Lashley was going to face either Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre. A coin toss before RAW determined that The Monster Among Men would get his chance at defeating the WWE Champion in a non-Title match.

That didn't happen. Controversy and interference happened as expected, and Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman. It was instantly announced that the following week on RAW, Drew McIntyre would face Bobby Lashley in a non-Title match on RAW.

This is going to be an interesting one. The WWE Title Triple Threat match could be the main event of WrestleMania Backlash, or it could be the Universal Title bout between Roman Reigns and Cesaro.

In terms of star power, the WWE TItle match is stacked. It looks like it's going to be an explosive main event and with this being the go-home RAW to WrestleMania Backlash, a clean finish won't be expected here either.

If anything, the reason why this match could end controversially is so that both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are protected. Unless WWE wants to pull off a shocker and have Drew McIntyre win clean to establish the next Title program for May and June, a definitive finish doesn't make much sense.

1 / 3 NEXT