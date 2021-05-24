RAW Preview: Repeated storyline from 2019 to have a big twist, Controversial finish to title match?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. The build to Hell in a Cell 2021 has started well, and RAW last week was a good one. That's more than what can be said about the episodes in April, at least.

A lot will be at stake on RAW tonight, and let's begin with the WWE Championship picture, which seems to be heating up:

#5. What will happen in the potential KofiMania 2.0 on RAW?

Kofi Kingston had an incredible night on RAW last week

Kofi Kingston has had many great nights in his long WWE tenure, but last week's RAW was among his finest. Not only did he mildly renew his rivalry with Randy Orton, but he beat him as well, thanks to a little assistance from Xavier Woods.

It led to some tension between Riddle and The New Day, but we'll get back to that later. MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. It was the main event of RAW, and a handful of superstars teased answering it.

Interestingly enough, Kingston came out for the challenge despite having wrestled on RAW earlier. It was only then that MVP revealed the truth about the open challenge. The WWE Championship was never on the line - it was only implied.

Despite this, Kofi Kingston went on, and it took a lot of help for him to succeed. At first, it was Xavier Woods assisting him at ringside, and Drew McIntyre soon came out and was the difference-maker in the main event of RAW.

Kingston pinned Lashley, and instant speculation about KofiMania 2.0 emerged. While it seems to be a slight repeat of that storyline from 2019, that won't be the case. Since Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre is rumored for Hell in a Cell 2021, Kofi Kingston might just be a small hurdle for Lashley to overcome on RAW.

