WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins' devious plan in the works, Controversial partnership to finally end? (June 15, 2020)

On RAW after Backlash 2020, WWE could pull off a few surprises.

From old rivalries to the new ones, here's what can happen on the Red brand this week.

Seth Rollins has his own plans for RAW

Last night, WWE delivered an average pay-per-view as Backlash 2020 had very few memorable moments. Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, whereas Asuka retained her RAW Women’s Championship after her match against Nia Jax had a controversial finish.

We also saw Apollo Crews, Braun Strowman, and Sasha Banks and Bayley defend their United States Championship, WWE Universal Championship, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships respectively. Finally, in the main event, we saw Randy Orton defeat Edge after a gruelling encounter.

Following the Backlash 2020 PPV, we are now set for this week’s episode of RAW which has quite a few interesting things lined up for the fans. From old rivalries getting more intense to new championship feuds, a lot can happen tonight in WWE.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on this week’s episode of RAW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Seth Rollins extends an invitation to Rey Mysterio on RAW

Will Rey Mysterio accept Seth Rollins' invitation?

As confirmed on last week’s episode of RAW, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins extended an invitation to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic. While the intentions behind this invitation from the Monday Night Messiah remains unknown, one can be certain that he has not-so-pleasant things planned for the high-flying Superstar and his son for this week’s RAW.

"I wasn't chosen by some higher power. @WWERollins made a clear decision to try and BLIND me!" - @reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CnRooyVERA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2020

The feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio started on RAW after Money in the Bank 2020 when Rollins brutally attacked Mysterio by mercilessly pressing his eyes against the edge of the steel steps. Mysterio was taken away from the Performance Centre by the medics whereas his ally Aleister Black would go on to engage in a feud with Rollins.

Soon after that, we saw Rollins host a ‘retirement ceremony’ for Mysterio on RAW, which was interrupted by Black. The latter also managed to beat Rollins on RAW, but both he and Humberto Carrillo were then attacked by Rollins’ disciples, Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory. In the meantime, WWE reached out to Rey Mysterio for his statement, and the Superstar addressed his retirement alongside his son.

"I didn't think I would have this amount of success in Mexico." - @reymysterio on his legendary career.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/X4XblC91sv — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020

For a long time now, there have been rumours about Mysterio grooming his son for a career in WWE, and it appears that this storyline might set up the foundation for that. But even if Dominic is far from making his WWE debut, one can be assured that Rey Mysterio is determined for the brutal attack laid on him on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio will accept Rollins’ invitation and show up on RAW tonight as their feud, which involves a lot of other young talents, are expected to engage in a long-term rivalry on the Red brand.

