WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins to face debuting champion; bitter rivals to reunite for title match - 11 November, 2019

Welcome to this week's edition of Monday Night RAW! It once again emanates from Manchester, UK and expect a rabid crowd tonight! Last week was an interesting one as we saw the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel.

A Rey Mysterio vs Brock Lesnar match was established, but not before commentator Dio Maddin was taken out by the WWE Champion. He's expected to be out of duty this week. We even saw Seth Rollins take on Adam Cole in a dream main event, but things quickly turned chaotic when The Undisputed Era got involved in the picture.

The definition of last week's RAW was absolute chaos and with NXT ready to invade and hungry for the spotlight, expect things to get more chaotic. However, since we are overseas for this one, the likeliness of an invasion significantly reduces.

So unless there are NXT talents that have flown all the way (there may be one or two) then the chances are significantly lesser. Either way, here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight!

#5 Becky Lynch to open RAW to address her Survivor Series match

Becky Lynch has a huge task ahead of her. Last week in her sit-down interview, she was confronted by Shayna Baszler, who, along with Bayley, will be her two opponents for Survivor Series.

It's going to be champion vs champion vs champion but Becky Lynch vs Bayley is something we've seen before. On the other hand, Becky Lynch's interaction with Shayna Baszler drew a whole lot of interest, and to nobody's surprise, Ronda Rousey's name got involved in the mix as well.

Becky Lynch bringing up Rousey's name doesn't help her cause in the long run as the other Three Horsewomen could be waiting to strike. With that being said, don't overlook Bayley because she could be around to attack as well.

