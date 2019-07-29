RAW Preview: SummerSlam 2018 rematch, top heel to turn face? (July 29th, 2019)

A big Samoan Summit is set for tonight!

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview. Last week was quite an interesting episode as we were in the RAW Reunion special rather than a regular episode of RAW.

The upside of last week's episode was, of course, the 24/7 chase and the legends and alumni winning the title, all with R-Truth and Drake Maverick walking in and out with the title. The two main downsides of the episode, was the fact that they were very formulaic with the legends and secondly, there was a lack of build to SummerSlam even though it was the third last week to the show.

Tonight, we enter the penultimate episode of RAW before WWE SummerSlam 2019 and with no legends to be seen, get ready for what should be a rather action-packed episode of the red brand. Here's what you need to look forward to tonight!

#5 Becky Lynch takes on an old rival in Alexa Bliss

A familiar sight

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are all set to take each other on for the first time in a long time. Who can forget their rivalry in 2017 for the SmackDown Women's Championship? It turned out to be a huge coming-out party for Alexa Bliss, who would enjoy multiple championship reigns following that.

However, she isn't in the title picture this summer. She defended the RAW Women's Championship in the last two editions of SummerSlam and was defeated on both occasions.

She hasn't had as much success in 2019 but she's looking for that to change by toppling the current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. However, this is a renewed and improved Lynch and things are going to be very different. What role will Natalya play in all of this? Will she be present to cause havoc?

