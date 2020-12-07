Create
WWE RAW Preview: Superstar possibly set for 1st title win in 7 years, Next US title challenger revealed (December 7th, 2020) 

Randy Orton will enter the Firefly Fun House.
Rohit Nath
Modified 07 Dec 2020, 20:23 IST
Preview
Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the penultimate episode of RAW before TLC, and while there aren't too many ongoing rivalries, the last few weeks of TV have been interesting. Let's take a look at what you need to look forward to tonight on RAW:

#5. Will Lana and Asuka continue to have the Tag Team Champions' number on RAW?

The unlikely duo.
One of the most interesting things happening on RAW now is the unlikely alliance between RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Lana. The fact that they're on two different levels makes it interesting that they've seemed to gel along against the tag team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Asuka found an ally in Lana after the latter prevented Nia Jax from sending the RAW Women's Champion through a table. Having gone through a table nine weeks in a row at the hands of Nia Jax, Lana knows all too well about it.

They've managed to repeatedly defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, with Lana getting the pin last week via some assistance for Asuka. WWE officially announced that the duo of Asuka and Lana would be facing Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at TLC.

While it hasn't been announced yet, the fact that Lana has gone through the announcer's desk so many times suggests that we could be seeing the Tables Match for the TLC stipulation.

Not only that, but at the rate it's going, Lana could end up winning her first title in WWE in over seven years. While she spent a lot of that time as the manager of Rusev, her singles run hasn't resulted in similar success.

But her partnership with Asuka could be the start - given that the RAW Women's Champion does the heavy lifting for the team.

Published 07 Dec 2020, 20:23 IST
WWE Raw Retribution Drew McIntyre Randy Orton
