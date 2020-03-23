RAW Preview: Unexpected plan for top title feud, 8-time World Champion's WrestleMania status finally confirmed? (March 23rd, 2020)

Will AJ Styles be confronted by The Undertaker after their match was made official?

What will Randy Orton have to say about Edge's challenge last week?

Randy Orton is back; Becky Lynch will have her plate full

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's an empty arena show once again and it's going to be interesting to see how WWE pulls it all off. We must admit, Edge's promo last week had a level of intensity to it even with no audience and perhaps this could be a learning curve for WWE in the art of performing in front of empty crowds.

It's undeniable, however, that pro wrestling is always better with an audience and it reached its popularity because of the reactions from live crowds. But the situation has forced WWE into this state and the fact that they're able to pull it off is incredible in itself. There are so many logistical nightmares that WWE has to deal with, especially given the two-day WrestleMania that they're pulling off this year.

However, the two-day WrestleMania was reportedly done to respect social distancing and avoid giving WrestleMania a monotonous feel to it. Let's jump right into it with this week's RAW!

#5. What's the future of the United States title picture?

Rey Mysterio

Last week's episode of RAW saw WWE run back United States Champion Andrade against his bitter rival Rey Mysterio in a non-title match. The two never failed to have a good match before and despite no live reaction, it was still a solid contest.

Rey Mysterio would end up with the victory and with that, has seemingly earned a United States Championship match soon or WrestleMania. While we expect the two to possibly have a title match as soon as tonight, the rumored direction seems to be Dominick Mysterio making his long-awaited debut in a tag team match with his father against Andrade and Angel Garza.

It would be an unexpected direction, but a welcome one as WWE officials are reportedly happy with Dominick's progress.

