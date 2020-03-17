WWE RAW: 5 reasons why The Undertaker possibly changed his gimmick after 16 years

The Undertaker made a big appearance change on RAW this week.

With the contract for WrestleMania officially signed, why did this change happen?

An unexpected occurrence

It's official. AJ Styles will be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. While we felt the match would have been perfect for Royal Rumble 2017 (the timing worked out well, but Styles' match against John Cena was an all-time classic regardless), but it's better late than never.

This week's episode of RAW emanated from the Performance Center, as will the remaining episodes of the RAW and SmackDown. As we know by now, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will go on - but in the Performance Center and not the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The contracts have been signed and in an interesting segment, AJ Styles had a 'confrontation' with The Undertaker. Jerry Lawler was there to begin the proceedings as usual, but a furious Undertaker came out (in what we anticipate is the fastest entrance of his career) without the overcoat and the hat and his hair tied up - resembling his days as the American Bada**.

Did The Undertaker potentially change his gimmick after 16 years? If so, why? Here are a few possible theories.

#5. Adding fuel to the 'real-life' aspect of the feud

AJ Styles lost the Tuwaiq Trophy because of The Undertaker

Last week on RAW, AJ Styles cut an interesting promo where he 'exposed' The Undertaker. He took a different angle and in certain ways, was on the edge of the fourth wall. He called him Mark Callaway - something that we can't remember anyone last doing. He even said what was on all of our minds - that The Undertaker should have retired in 2014 after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX.

He even revealed his marriage to former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool (not that it was a secret) and said that she essentially controls The Undertaker. This aspect of the rivalry was likely done to set up a change in gimmick for The Undertaker.

