RAW Preview: Unexpected superstar to possibly earn title shot at Royal Rumble, 7-Time Champion to return with a big character change?

Welcome to the second RAW Preview for 2022. The road to the Royal Rumble has begun, and last week's episode saw numerous superstars announce their entry into the titular battle royal.

Austin Theory was "handed" his spot by Vince McMahon, but he will only be one of thirty other competitors in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Last week's episode was great with another dream match for Brock Lesnar now official for the Royal Rumble. Let us take you through what you need to look forward to on tonight's episode:

#5. A Triple Threat match to determine the RAW Women's title challenger at Royal Rumble

Last week, Becky Lynch made an appearance with the Women's Championship still intact. It was two days following her successful defense against Liv Morgan, the sentimental favorite of the WWE Universe.

However, two women confronted the Irish star last week to make a claim for the title -- Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. Belair lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in 26 seconds, and their feud saw her fail to recapture the title.

Following their program, both women were drafted to RAW and Becky Lynch became the default Women's Champion of the red brand after a title exchange with Charlotte Flair. The feud between Lynch and Belair poured over to the red brand, where The EST Of WWE was unsuccessful again.

Becky Lynch would move on to a feud with Liv Morgan, whom she also defeated twice. The tension led to a brawl between Morgan and Belair, with Lynch interfering

Meanwhile, Doudrop approached authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, furious at the fact that two women who failed to beat Becky Lynch on multiple instances were being handed a title opportunity.

Sensing the potential for a great match, it was turned into a Triple Threat, and this week will feature Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop in a number one contender's match. The winner will face Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

While Doudrop made a fair point in arguing that Belair and Morgan were getting repeated opportunities, the Scottish star doesn't have a great record herself in recent matches.

Triple Threat matches are often delivered in WWE, and Doudrop could get the controversial victory along with an unexpected title shot. However, that may lead to either Belair or Morgan getting involved, making it a triple threat at the Royal Rumble. After all, there needs to be a babyface in the match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B