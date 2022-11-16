WWE RAW ratings rise despite tough competition

The ratings for this week's edition of WWE RAW are in and it is good news for the red brand.

WWE went up against tough competition last night, but the numbers remain strong. The Monday Night Football game featuring the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders dominated the night, but RAW saw an uptick in viewership this week.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE RAW averaged 1.648 million viewers last night. The red brand also received a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49-year-old demographic. RAW ranked #6 for cable originals in the key demo.

What happened on this week's WWE RAW?

United States Champion Seth Rollins kicked off the show, but he was interrupted by Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty couldn't get a word in before Mustafa Ali interrupted him in turn. Lashley wound up dominating Mustafa in a quick match.

Mia Yim had her first match back in the company and defeated Tamina Snuka with ease. AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was made official for Survivor Series on November 26th.

Matt Riddle was supposed to team up with Elias but the match was changed at the last minute. Chad Gable battled Riddle in a singles match and stole the victory after interference from Otis.

Akira Tozawa played the first poker game of his life and took all of Baron Corbin and JBL's money. Corbin got revenge and defeated Tozawa via pinfall later on the show.

Byron Saxton hosted a very special edition of Miz TV last night. The Miz came to the ring dressed like Mr. Rogers and tried to explain away his hiring of Dexter Lumis as his celebrity stalker. Johnny Gargano interrupted and announced that The Miz will battle Dexter in two weeks on RAW. If Dexter wins, The A-Lister has to pay the money he owes Lumis, who will also be given a WWE contract.

Mia Yim joined Bianca Belair's team and Rhea Ripley joined Damage CTRL's for Survivor Series. The RAW Women's Champion still needs to find one more superstar for her squad.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin after constant interference from The Judgment Day. Austin Theory cut the best promo of his WWE career and vowed to prove himself moving forward. He then snapped during his match against Dolph Ziggler and beat him down until he was disqualified.

Seth defended the United States Championship in the main event and defeated Finn Balor. Austin Theory attacked after the match and posed with the title to close the show.

Next week's RAW is the final episode of the red brand before WWE Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see if the ratings see a jump next Monday.

