WWE RAW Recap: When did Lita ditch her iconic thong attire?

For a little WWE RAW recap, Lita returned during the most recent episode to save Becky Lynch against Bayley. Although the Hall of Famer's risk-taking persona is still there, her iconic gear has disappeared ever since the company's program rating changed.

Lita's memorable thong gear disappeared after WWE inched into the PG Era, which was implemented around 2008. However, The Extreme Diva didn't frequent her iconic gear as she neared her retirement in 2006. Her sporadic appearances throughout the years also mostly saw her in less revealing clothing.

Lita was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, but that doesn't mean she stopped performing at the company. She joined the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and all-women's premium live event, Evolution, in 2018. She also competed in last year's Women's Rumble match and faced Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber event for the RAW Women's Championship.

Although the four-time Women's Champion and The Man didn't always see eye-to-eye, the former still rescued her in the latest episode of RAW against Damage CTRL.

WWE RAW Recap: Lita recalled the time how her gear came to be

One of the most memorable storylines in wrestling history was the one between Lita and Edge. It was also during this time that the former's thong gear became more prominent. As it turns out, the Rated-R Superstar also had a role in the creation.

While on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Lita revealed that she was shopping with Edge when the idea of displaying her thong as part of her gear came to be.

"Edge and I had gone shopping that day in Atlanta and I just had a black thong on. He’s like, ‘Oh, let me see your outfit that you bought.’ So it was just sticking out of my pants and I was like, ‘Well, I mean, not like that. But, I mean, this is the outfit.’ He’s like, ‘Or like that.’ But that was early on, I was with Essa Rios. So I just kind of put it in my back pocket that it might be an extra – I just looked at it as an accessory to match my top to my bottom," [H/T Fightful]

The 2014 Hall of Famer may have already retired her iconic gear, but her skills and unique personality remain to this day. It will truly be interesting to see the wrestling legend appear for more segments for the company in the future.

