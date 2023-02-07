Lita caused WWE star Becky Lynch to get in trouble when she was young: Here's how

Lita recently returned to the latest episode of WWE RAW, where she helped Becky Lynch during her Steel Cage match against Bayley. Although the two women have now formed an alliance, they were never always on the same page.

Lita confronted The Man on the January 31, 2022, episode of RAW. During the segment, Becky Lynch revealed that Lita got her in trouble in the past because she would also wear her thong outside her pants like the Hall of Famer.

The two became rivals towards the end as the legend announced her interest in the RAW Women's Championship, which Lynch previously held, at that year's Elimination Chamber.

The 2022 Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia saw the Hall of Famer unable to defeat Big Time Becks. Despite their earlier clash, it looks like both stars are on the same page now.

The now 47-year-old retired in 2006 but made sporadic appearances throughout the years and was later inducted into the 2014 Hall of Fame. She also participated in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and the all-women's premium live event at Evolution.

Lita helped Becky Lynch perform a dangerous WWE move for the first time

Several women have cited the four-time women’s champion as their hero, and there's no doubt about that. Her risk-taking and extreme persona have inspired a lot of fans over the years, and the Hall of Famer made sure to pass it down as well.

During their match at the Saudi Arabia event, Big Time Becks performed her first-ever moonsault. While on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Lynch revealed the move scared her. However, she received proper guidance from the Hall of Famer.

"I think we had a good match and to be able to be in there with her and to push myself by the way to, for the first time in my life, do a moonsault... it was very scary for me," Becky Lynch admitted. "I always say it I'm not an athlete; I'm somebody who works very hard at this craft, and she pushed me towards doing that and supported me and believed in me like she has my entire career and to be in there and share that moment with her it was beyond a dream come true. Like I never would have imagined."

The alliance between Becky Lynch and Lita is something that fans are excited about. It remains to be seen if this is only a one-time affair or if it will continue in later shows.

