WWE RAW Results 10th September 2018, latest RAW winners and video highlights

The go-home RAW ahead of Hell In A Cell promised a lot after the ending of last week's episode. Did it deliver?

The show opened with a bang

RAW kicked off with Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, who came down to the ring with all the Superstars who'd helped them attacked The Shield last week on RAW. Ziggler told the fans he'd told them so while Strowman praised the RAW locker room for helping take out The Shield.

The peace didn't last long as Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns came down from the crowd and took out axehandles as weapons. Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre retreated as The Sheild unloaded on the Superstars at ringside.

