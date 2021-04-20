RAW Results: Former Women's Champion attacks referee; Two Superstars unmasked

This week's episode of WWE RAW may not have been the most exciting, but it definitely had some good moments, including a fascinating conclusion to the main event. We also had a number of interesting matchups on this week's show including The Miz taking on Damian Priest. Read on for full WWE RAW results.

Drew McIntyre called out MVP to kick off WWE RAW

RAW kicked off with Drew McIntyre coming down to the ring to start the show. McIntyre said he overcame two top Superstars in Strowman and Orton last week to earn his title shot at WrestleMania Backlash. The Scotsman then addressed T-BAR and MACE. He said he knew MVP was behind the attacks. MVP's music hit at this point and he made his way out.

MVP told Drew that he needed to start expecting the unexpected. McIntyre asked the former US Champion if he expected him to believe that he didn't have a part to play in last week's assault.

MVP replied that he only worked for Bobby Lashley before pointing out the recent downsizing of The Hurt Business.

As Drew left the ring and approached the former US Champion, he was blindsided by T-BAR and MACE again. The former RETRIBUTION members dragged Drew McIntyre into the ring and hit a double chokeslam.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs The Viking Raiders on RAW

Advertisement

Viking Raiders returned last week and got a big win over Shelton and Cedric, leading to a rematch this week.

Both teams match up pretty well and things were even early on in the match. Ivar was briefly isolated but he quickly tagged Erik in. Cedric Alexander was all over Erik but Ivar broke up the pin attempt.

Ivar then took out Shelton Benjamin before the Raiders hit Cedric with the Viking Experience for the win.

Result: Viking Raiders def. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Grade: B

Riddle interrupts Randy Orton's backstage interview on RAW

Kevin Patrick was backstage with Randy Orton who promised that we had seen the last of The Fiend. Riddle interrupted him at this point saying he wanted to form a tag team with Orton called Rated RK-Bro. Orton did not look impressed and walked away.

1 / 7 NEXT