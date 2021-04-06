RAW Results: Lashley destroys former Tag Team Champions; Big change made to WrestleMania 37 match

Drew McIntyre kicked off the RAW before WrestleMania with an emotional promo about his rise to the top after leaving home at the age of 22. Drew said there was no way anyone would be able to make him miss WrestleMania 37.

"LASHLEY, HOW CAN YOU BEAT A MAN THAT WILL SACRIFICE EVERYTHING?"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1Of3isvx99 — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Bobby Lashley and MVP came out to taunt him and say that he was heading for a loss at the Show Of Shows. MVP and Lashley added that Drew might not even make it to WrestleMania before King Corbin made his entrance and promised to take him down by tonight.

Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles on RAW

Styles started off strong and tossed Woods to the mat for a Calf Crusher. However, the hold was broken after Kofi and Omos had an exchange at ringside. Kofi tossed a mic at Omos, calling it 'payback' before rushing to the ring.

Styles was livid and focused on Kofi who fled the ring. Woods took advantage of the distraction and rolled up AJ for an easy pin.

Result: Xavier Woods def. AJ Styles

Grade: C

Braun Strowman came out and talked about representing everyone who has ever been called stupid. Shane McMahon came out and said that he let Braun pick the match as a test of his intellect.

Shane said that he was a McMahon and that the steel cage would work in his favor before Elias and Jaxson Ryker came out on RAW.

"A #SteelCage Match at #WrestleMania ... a lot of people would say this match favors you, and it would, if I was any other man."



Does @shanemcmahon have the mental edge on @BraunStrowman heading into @WrestleMania? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qiVD5joeiH — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Braun Strowman vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker on RAW

Elias and Ryker unloaded on Strowman before hitting him with top rope moves. Both men tried to pin Braun at the same time but the former Universal Champion still kicked out.

Shane McMahon was about to join the fight but backed off after Braun wiped Elias and Ryker out. Strowman hit both men with Running Powerslams before getting a quick win on RAW before his WrestleMania match.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Elias & Jaxson Ryker

Will "Brains" or "BRAUN" prevail at #WrestleMania inside the STEEL CAGE? pic.twitter.com/IfwV8u84ov — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Grade: C

