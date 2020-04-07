WWE RAW Results April 6th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

McIntyre was forced to make a shocking title defense after WrestleMania 36.

A huge return and a title match made for a special RAW after WrestleMania.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There were a few surprises in store for us on the RAW after WrestleMania

RAW after WrestleMania kicked off with a recap of the main event from last night. Asuka was set to face Liv Morgan in the first match of the night.

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

Asuka delivered a beating to Liv Morgan

Asuka was aggressive out of the gate as she looked for a win after a disappointing WrestleMania. Liv was able to keep Asuka at bay with a Missile Dropkick early on. The Empress was able to get a handle on things and dumped Morgan to the outside.

Asuka was still on the offense when Liv got a leg up as Asuka charged her but was taken down by a knee when Asuka charged her a second time.

Liv hit a double stomp on Asuka in the ring but took a Shining Wizard for a near fall. They traded roll-ups before Asuka locked in the Asuka Lock and got the win.

Result: Asuka def. Liv Morgan

Match rating: B

We got a short recap of Becky vs. Shayna from the weekend before we saw a backstage interview where Becky praised Shayna but said that she was proved right when she beat Baszler at WrestleMania. Shayna, in another backstage interview, said that Becky will face the agony of defeat.

Advertisement

The Street Profits were out next for a WrestleMania rematch with Garza and Theory.

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory - RAW Tag Team Title match

Dawkins and Garza started us off but Garza tagged in Theory early on. Ford came in as well as they hit a double team move by dropping Garza on top of Theory. Austin Theory rolled in and hit a Dropkick to the chest of Dawkins to take him down. Garza and Theory were able to put the pressure on Dawkins as they isolated him in the corner.

1 / 6 NEXT