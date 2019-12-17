WWE RAW Results December 16th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins introducing the AOP and then his leadership was in question as he said he did what he had to do to Kevin Owens for 'progress'. He said he wanted to make Owens and example to prove that he and AOP will do anything to enforce his will on the WWE.
The O.C vs. The Viking Raiders
The OC got on the mic to prove why they're the best tag team in the world,
The Vikings took down Gallows and he made the tag to Anderson. Erik hit a modified spine buster and Ivar jumped on him from the top rope. The OC managed to get the magic killer at the last moment and got the pin on the Viking Raiders.
Result: The O.C def. The Viking Raiders to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions
Match rating: B
Rate this match here.
Erick Rowan vs. Enhancement talent
Dante Leon left the ring and tried to hide under it as the match began. He went in under the ring from one side and came out the other. He came near Rowan's animal friend but before he could lift the cloth, Rowan took him out. Rowan hit the Ironclaw in the ring for the win.
Result: Erick Rowan def. Enhancement talent
Match rating: C
Rate this match here.
Andrade cut a promo in Spanish and Zelina said she was wearing high heels so that Humberto can hear her coming.
Liv Morgan was looking for her real self in a promo before commercials.
Bobby Lashley and Lana came out to celebrate last night's win and the crowd wasn't having it. Lana then proposed to Lashley to propose to her for marriage; with a ring and everything. Lashley said he didn't like it when anyone told him what to do, except her, and proposed to her. Lana was overjoyed and the two walked out, celebrating.