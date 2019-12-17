WWE RAW Results December 16th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

A big night for Lan-shley while Rollins had a bone to pick

RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins introducing the AOP and then his leadership was in question as he said he did what he had to do to Kevin Owens for 'progress'. He said he wanted to make Owens and example to prove that he and AOP will do anything to enforce his will on the WWE.

It's a clear 2020 vision for @WWERollins as #TheArchitect looks to dominate the next decade alongside @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE...but there's a score to settle tonight on #RAW it seems? pic.twitter.com/xgLvBk5Orq — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019

The O.C vs. The Viking Raiders

The O.C were there to prove they were the Best in the World

The OC got on the mic to prove why they're the best tag team in the world,

The Vikings took down Gallows and he made the tag to Anderson. Erik hit a modified spine buster and Ivar jumped on him from the top rope. The OC managed to get the magic killer at the last moment and got the pin on the Viking Raiders.

Result: The O.C def. The Viking Raiders to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Match rating: B

Erick Rowan vs. Enhancement talent

When will the Rowan's secret be revealed?

Dante Leon left the ring and tried to hide under it as the match began. He went in under the ring from one side and came out the other. He came near Rowan's animal friend but before he could lift the cloth, Rowan took him out. Rowan hit the Ironclaw in the ring for the win.

Result: Erick Rowan def. Enhancement talent

Don't look at the pen. Don't touch the pen. Don't even THINK about the pen.@ERICKROWAN shows what happens when you try to get an up-close look on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/KJBCQj3xxq — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019

Match rating: C

Andrade cut a promo in Spanish and Zelina said she was wearing high heels so that Humberto can hear her coming.

Liv Morgan was looking for her real self in a promo before commercials.

"I have to destroy myself so the real me can emerge." - @YaOnlyLivvOnce



To be continued...#RAW pic.twitter.com/nRc6TpsVvq — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019

Lashley proposed to Lana in the ring

Bobby Lashley and Lana came out to celebrate last night's win and the crowd wasn't having it. Lana then proposed to Lashley to propose to her for marriage; with a ring and everything. Lashley said he didn't like it when anyone told him what to do, except her, and proposed to her. Lana was overjoyed and the two walked out, celebrating.

