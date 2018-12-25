WWE RAW Results December 24th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo

Elias kicked off the show playing a little tune. He then played his own Christmas song and for the first time ever he was actually screen time. He was singing about how Bobby Lashley sucked and the crowd was loving it. Up first was Elias vs. Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Miracle on 34th Street Fight)

Elias opened the show this Christmas Eve

Lashley started off dominant, pressing Elias against the turnbuckles. Elias used the Christmas props outside and first attacked Lashley with the Christmas tree. Elias took out a candy cane kendo stick and nearly whacked Lashley with it before Lio Rush snatched it away. Lashley tried to use the distraction to charge at him but Elias moved, sending Lashley shoulder-first into the steel steps.

After the break, Lashley had control over Elias. Lio Rush tried to frog splash but Elias lifted his knees. Meanwhile, the commentators were bickering about eggnog and concluded that Lashley wasn't allowed to drink it, given his practically perfect body. Bobby Lashley pressed his foot against Elias on the barricade and slammed Elias on the gift boxes.

Back in the ring, Lashley hit a belly-to-belly and Elias looked like he was in trouble. Michael Cole seems to be gushing over the fact that Lio Rush gave him a gift and Lashley poured it on the mat - it was Legos! The crowd started chanting "Legos" and Lashley was trying to slam Elias from the second turnbuckle.

Elias fought out and Lashley seemed to have a punctured glute. Elias brought out a fire extinguisher before sending Lio Rush through the table. Elias took out a bowling ball and hit Lashley with it, right in the 'family jewels'. Elias then took out a cello. He smashed it on Lashley's back and got a three count.

Result: Elias def. Bobby Lashley

After the match, Elias stuffed cookies into Lio Rush's mouth and poured eggnog all over him.

