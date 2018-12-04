×
WWE RAW Results December 3rd 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Top 5 / Top 10
10.69K   //    04 Dec 2018, 09:47 IST

Monday Night RAW kicked right off with a Tag Team match between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya against Nia Jax & Tamina. Tonight's show was broadcast from The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and leads up to the last PPV of the year, TLC.

Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs Nia Jax and Tamina 

Natalya's injury caused the match to be called off
Natalya's injury caused the match to be called off

The Riott Squad's music hit as soon the two teams were ready to face off. They came out with a table as Nia Jax and Tamina blindsided Rousey and Natalya. Jax and Tamina double teamed Ronda Rousey as The Riott Squad focused on Natalya. Natalya was then power bombed through a table following a superkick from Riott.

Result: Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs Nia Jax and Tamina was called off due to injury

Alexa Bliss' open forum part two

Bayley wants to know where Alexa has instructed Alicia Fox, Mickie James and Dana Brooke to hide this time before they attack.

Alexa Bliss was out next. She invited Sasha and Bayley out. The two were asked questions by members of the audience. One fan asked Bayley and Sasha who their dream opponents were and they replied "Trish and Lita at WrestleMania" in unison.

Bayley then said she and Sasha wanted to become the first Women's Tag-Team Champions. Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James tried to interfere in the segment but Alexa booked James and Fox in a match against Banks and Bayley.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Alicia Fox & Mickie James

WWE Photo

James and Fox isolated Bayley early on in the match and continued working on her after isolating her in the corner.

Bayley dodged Fox and tagged in Banks who came in on the hot tag and attacked Fox. Fox briefly hit back with a sunset flip powerbomb but Banks locked in a Banks Statement.

Mickie James broke up the submission attempt but Banks hit her with a Backstabber. Bayley followed it up with Bayley-To-Belly for the win.

Result: Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox & Mickie James

WWE Raw The Shield Dolph Ziggler Finn Balor WWE Results
