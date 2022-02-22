×
WWE RAW Results: Finn Balor returns with new tag team, Heyman reveals big roadblock for Brock Lesnar

Things are heating up on RAW as we head to WrestleMania
Modified Feb 22, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Listicle

Brock Lesnar kicked off the RAW after Elimination Chamber and was out to celebrate his WWE Championship win. He was excited for WrestleMania, where he would face Roman Reigns but Paul Heyman came out to deliver some news.

😳 Interesting news from @HeymanHustle...Before @BrockLesnar gets to #WrestleMania 38 as #WWEChampion, he has to defend his title at @TheGarden next Saturday, March 5! #WWERaw https://t.co/W6jNE3bdL5

Heyman said that Lesnar would defend his title at Madison Square Gardens next month before we head to WrestleMania. Paul was sure this new roadblock would stop Lesnar's progress and said that if Bobby Lashley wasn't available to take on the challenge, Heyman would find someone equally capable.

"Newsflash ... @BrockLesnar is doing JUST FINE without @HeymanHustle!"#WWERaw https://t.co/PmJGT2ViMW

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were backstage and expressed interest in going after the RAW tag team titles together.

Are we looking at the best tag team on #WWERaw?@FightOwensFight @WWERollins https://t.co/4h67VOxpS0

WWE RAW Results (February 21st, 2022): The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins#WWERaw https://t.co/gsmVi2n5Ho

Gable and Dawkins kicked off the match, and Ford came in early on and hit a big dropkick. Otis came in and took on Ford, hitting a big body slam.

Dawkins came back in with a dive on the Academy after Ford was taken down from the apron. Ford tried for a Blockbuster, but Gable countered and hit a Northern Light's suplex. The Profits hit a double team blockbuster, but Otis broke up the following pin.

.@AngeloDawkins got tired of seeing @MontezFordWWE fly every week so he decided to do it himself against The #AlphaAcademy! #WWERaw https://t.co/kiDjo1Fbs8

Ford tried to lift Otis but failed, and Otis fell on top of him. Gable came up on the apron and held down Ford's legs to stop the break, letting Otis pick up the win.

Result: Alpha Academy def. The Street Profits

#AlphaAcademy for the win on #WWERaw!@WWEGable @otiswwe https://t.co/tFYs1E1BA6

Grade: B-

Backstage, Ciampa was back and wanted to face the Dirty Dawgs in a tag match before Finn Balor came out and said that he wanted to team up with the former NXT Champion.

Well well well, look at THIS tag team!@NXTCiampa @FinnBalor#WWERaw https://t.co/OQL1cDXznb
