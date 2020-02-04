WWE RAW Results February 3rd, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The road to Wrestle Mania is heating up!

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Randy Orton making his way to the ring and the fans were not happy to see him after last week. Edge was missing tonight after the attack on him last week and we would know more about his condition next week as he was still being put through tests. Randy started to explain why he did what he did but then said he couldn't do it and walked out of the ring.

“I can’t do this.” @RandyOrton leaves the WWE Universe without an explanation for his savage attack on @EdgeRatedR. #RAW pic.twitter.com/xkwysFO3et — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020

Liv Morgan vs. Lana

Ruby Riott returned and turned on her best friend

Liv Morgan attacked Lana first and Lana pretended to go down to get the advantage early on with her own sneaky offense. Liv hit a big move and picked up the win in under a couple of minutes.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Lana

As the match ended, Ruby Riott's music hit and the leader of the Riott Squad was back! Liv was very happy to see her as they met in the ring but Ruby took her former best friend down, leaving Lana to hit the already downed Morgan with a finisher.

Match rating: B

Rate this match here.

Advertisement

Mcintyre was out next and after a recap of his Rumble win, said that Lesnar was apprehensive sabout facing him. Mojo Rawlwy was out as well and Drew boasted that as soon as he put the mic down, Mojo would be done in three seconds.

Drew McIntyre vs. Mojo Rawley

Drew McIntyre sends a message to Brock Lesnar

True to his word, as the match started, Drew hit the Claymore and took Mojo Down and walked out.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Mojo Rawley

Mtch rating: C

Rate this match here.

Seth Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy were backstage and said that the WWE needs to start preparing for the Monday Night Messiah.

1 / 6 NEXT