WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch attacked; Top Champion suffers clean loss

RAW kicked off with the Quiz Bowl between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy as the conclusion of their Academic Challenge. The teams were tied in the first few rounds before RK-Bro incorrectly answered their question about pop culture, letting the Academy pull ahead with the right answer.

Gable got the next question wrong and Riddle got the right answer, making the scores tied once again. Gable had the tie-breaker question and incorrectly guessed the number of grams in an ounce before Randy got the right answer and picked up the win for his team!

RK-Bro just secured themselves a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles.

WWE RAW Results (February 7th, 2022): The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Ford and Gable were in the ring as the match started and Montez hit a dropkick on Otis, sending him off the apron before tagging in Dawkins. Otis was tagged in after Gable took some big shots and took control of the match.

Ford was in the ring and managed to get a big kick on Otis before tagging Dawkins back in. Gable was back in as well before Dawkins got a big Suplex and a Modified Neckbreaker before Otis broke up the pin.

Ford took Otis outside and wiped him out with a dive before Gable reversed out of a pin attempt in the ring and got the Ankle Lock. Dawkins managed to get out of the hold but Gable picked up the win with a roll-up.

Result: Alpha Academy def. The Street Profits

Grade: B

MVP and Bobby Lashley was out next and after some praise from his manager, Lashley said that the Superstars, mainly Brock Lesnar, would be stuck inside the Elimination Chamber with him and he would go on to defend his Title at WrestleMania.

WWE



#WWERaw #WWEChamber "It's not me locked in the Elimination Chamber with @BrockLesnar , it's gonna be Brock locked in the Chamber with me!" - @fightbobby

Back in the therapist's office, the doctor asked Alexa Bliss to hand over Lilly and Alexa did so, but then immediately started sobbing.

