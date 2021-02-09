WWE RAW Results: #1 Contender crowned in controversial fashion; Authority figure returns

Shane McMahon kicked off RAW with Adam Pearce and announced that the main event of Elimination Chamber, the six-man Elimination Chamber match, will be a WWE Championship match. Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Miz. Shane thanked Adam for coming up with the concept of having a title defense at the main event of the PPV.

AJ Styles made his entrance while Shane was walking out, and he met Styles and Omos on the ramp. AJ thanked Adam for setting up the title match at Elimination Chamber after Shane was gone. We headed for a match on RAW with Styles taking on Jeff Hardy.

AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy on RAW

AJ was taken down early on before The Phenomenal One took Jeff to the corner and unloaded on him. Jeff hurt his knee after dodging a big move and falling from the turnbuckles. Jeff rolled out of the ring, and Styles followed him with a chop block to the knee on the outside. AJ focused on the knee and sent Hardy into the steel steps before we headed for commercials.

After the break, AJ tried to lock in the calf crusher and got it in on the injured knee, but Hardy got to the bottom rope. Hardy's chances of making it to the Elimination Chamber looked slim, but he still managed to trip AJ up on the ropes and hit a DDT for a near fall. Hardy dodged the Styles Clash and hit the Twist of Fate, but AJ dodged the Swanton Bomb and went back to the calf crusher, forcing Hardy to tap out.

Result: AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy

Match rating: B

Keith Lee and Riddle were backstage on RAW when Lee said that he had what it takes to beat Bobby Lashley.

.@RealKeithLee: “I have what it takes to beat Bobby Lashley. In addition to that, I have what it takes to beat 𝐲𝐨𝐮 tonight.” 👀#WWERaw @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/gv5BQ6cJsC — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021