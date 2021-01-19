RAW Results: Top Champion pinned in shocking fashion; Orton delivers a cryptic message

Randy Orton kicked off RAW with a promo in the darkness, wearing a mask after being hit by the fireball by Alexa Bliss last week. He said his face suffered first-degree burns which was a direct result of his compassion.

Randy didn't blame Alexa though, he blamed The Fiend for it and said that he did it to stop the inevitable: Randy winning this year's Royal Rumble. Randy vowed to remain in the match no matter what happened and head to WrestleMania.

He said he enjoyed the pain and lit a match after reminding us that he will win the Rumble and head to the main event of WrestleMania.

Lacey Evans and Ric Flair were backstage and Evans said Ric was just living up to his name before heading out to watch Charlotte's match.

Charlotte vs. Peyton Royce on RAW

Royce attacked Charlotte before the match began and we headed for a break right away. Back on RAW, the bell was rung and Charlotte got the early advantage before they both rolled out of the ring.

Charlotte slammed Royce into the announce desk before Royce ducked a chop and The Queen hit the ring post. In the ring, Royce locked in a submission but Flair got out of it.

Charlotte hit a big neck breaker and was about to finish the match when Ric Flair made his entrance with Evans, who was wearing his robe. Royce used the distraction to wipe out Charlotte with a kick before we headed for another break on RAW.

Back on RAW, Charlotte hit a big boot on Royce on the apron before she attacked Royce's injured knee and locked in the Figure Eight. Royce kicked out and Charlotte refused to let go for a good few seconds to punish Royce.

Result: Charlotte def. Peyton Royce

Match rating: B