RAW Results: WWE Hall Of Famer challenges McIntyre; Top Champion suffers controversial loss

RAW Legends Night kicked off after a short skit from Hulk Hogan backstage. The Miz and John Morrison were in the ring celebrating the fact that The A-Lister reclaimed his Money in the Bank contract before inviting the New Day to join them on their show.

Kofi and Woods came out to say that Miz & Morrison were on their show, New Day Talks. New Day joked around before The Miz lost his cool and started yelling. Teddy Long interrupted Miz's tantrum and announced that the two teams will be facing each other after the commercials.

The New Day vs. Miz & Morrison on RAW

The New Day had the advantage early on with Morrison and Woods in the ring. The Miz was tagged in and sent outside by Kofi before he managed to take out both the A-Lister and Morrison with a crossbody over the ropes.

Back after a break, Miz and Morrison managed to isolate Kofi but he managed to tag in Woods who sent Miz over the ropes before nearly being pinned by Morrison. Woods managed to hit the Shining Wizard and picked up the win.

Result: The New Day def. Miz & Morrison

Match rating: A

Randy Orton was backstage on RAW and said that he hated himself for showing mercy to Alexa which made him realize the true potential of his evil - very sound logic. He also hinted at attacking the Legends tonight.

When you're the Legend Killer and you realize it's LEGENDS NIGHT on #WWERaw!@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/TP0gz1NYRl — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 5, 2021

Angel Garza was backstage with his 24/7 championship and ran into Alicia Fox, Sgt. Slaughter, Mickie James, and Tatanka.

The LEGENDS are here on #WWERaw with many more ready to appear! 👀 pic.twitter.com/P53Zj114wo — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021

Elias vs. AJ Styles on RAW

Don't underestimate the power of @IAmEliasWWE! May have been lifting some amps as of late...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1EtuzvHi5H — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 5, 2021

Elias got the upper hand early with some big hits and sent AJ out of the ring before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Elias hit a chokeslam and got a near fall on AJ.