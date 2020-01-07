WWE RAW Results January 6th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

What a night!

Brock Lesnar kicked off the first RAW of the decade and after Heyman's introduction, they came to the conclusion that no one on RAW, SmackDown or NXT is man enough to challenge the Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship. Heyman announced that to make history, Brock would be entering the Royal Rumble and he would be the first one out as well.

Segment rating: A

Backstage, Rey Mysterio was ready to take revenge on Andrade in their rematch.

Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio - United States Championship match

Mysterio almost picked up the win

Mysterio was in control early on and kept the pressure up. Rey was on Andrade's shoulders and sent him into the steel steps on the outside. Andrade took a hurricanrana and a huge DDT for a near fall. Mysterio got the pinfall but Andrade's foot was on the rope thanks to Zelina Vega. The match was restarted shortly after.

Andrade was powerbombed into the ring post after the match was reset and they both got near falls on each other. Mysterio set up the 619 and hit it but Vega pulled Andrade out of the ring. Mysterio accindentally took out Vega and officials were taking her away. Andrade hit the Hammerlock DDT and got the win to retain his title.

Result: Andrade def. Rey Mysterio and retained the United States Championship

Advertisement

Andrade ripped Rey's mask off and handed it to Vega after the match.

Match rating: A

Rate this match here.

Backstage, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe agreed that they needed to watch each other's backs.

Still backstage, Rollins said he was focused on making Monday Night RAW the best show on TV and not his match with KO and Samoa Joe. Joe challenged AOP and Rollins for a match and he said he had a mystery partner as well.

LIVE | "I did not ask to be the CHOSEN ONE! I have sacrificed everything to be the MESSIAH!" - @WWERollins! #RAW #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/VKv2MEbFZC — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) January 7, 2020

The Street Profits were out next and said they were ready to face the Viking Raiders in a triple threat tag match with the OC.

1 / 6 NEXT