WWE RAW Results July 1st, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.98K   //    02 Jul 2019, 08:42 IST

RAW kicked off with a PPV worthy match where Braun Strowman faced Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match.


Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley - Falls Count Anywhere match

It looked like Lashley had the advantage early on with a Spear, Strowman quickly took control as things spilled to the outside.

The two battled through the audience and things escalated as they reached backstage where both Superstars went through an area where there were several explosions. There were officials co came rushing out with fire extinguishers soon as they two kept brawling.

Lashley had been dominating for the greater part of the match and drove Strowman into the entrance ramp for a two-count.

Lashley was showboating when Strowman rushed him and sent them crashing through the LED boards and more explosions were seen as the power in most of the arena was out.

Result: DNF

Both Superstars were lifted onto stretchers and were wheeled away backstage and eventually into ambulances that were headed for a medical facility.

Match rating: A

The New Day vs Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders

The New Day and The Viking Raiders were ready for their match. Erik and Big E kicked off the match but it was soon interrupted by Samoa Joe who attacked Kofi Kingston. A brawl broke out and we cut for commercials. When we returned. the match was set for a three on three tag match with Joe joining the Raiders.

Kingston hit the Trouble in Paradise on Ivar after a huge sequence of high-flying moves from the Viking Raiders. Samoa Joe sneaked in with a Coquina Clutch from behind, knocking Kofi out and getting the win fior his team.

Result: Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders def. The New Day

Match rating: B

Backstage, Drake Maverick's wife told him to pick between her and the 24/7 title before Truth came out to mock him subtly.


Tags:
WWE Raw New Day The Viking Raiders The Undertaker AJ Styles WWE Results Leisure Reading
