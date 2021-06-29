RAW Results: Former WWE Champion qualifies for MITB match; Kingston sends a message to Lashley

We learned that Randy Orton could not make it to RAW tonight and would have to be replaced in the last chance Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier match. Instead, RAW kicked off with a Battle Royal that that would decide his replacement in the qualifier.

Due to circumstances beyond their control, @ScrapDaddyAP & @SonyaDevilleWWE have announced that @RandyOrton is unable to appear tonight and a replacement will be made in a BATTLE ROYAL!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6V4KsRx8LG — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Riddle walked up to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage before the match started, and said that he had a letter from Randy. The letter was written in green marker and it stated that Riddle should take his place in the triple threat qualifier tonight on Randy's behalf.

Pearce, Deville, and the rest of the WWE Universe did not doubt that the letter was written by Riddle himself, especially since he drew a little snake where the signature would be on the letter. Adam and Sonya said that they could not add Riddle straight to the qualifier, but the best they could do was add him to the Battle Royal.

He drew a 🐍 on it. https://t.co/Lr0p4PFT8f — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 29, 2021

Battle Royal Match - Winner replaces Randy Orton in the MITB Qualifier on RAW

"DON'T TURN YOUR BACK ON ANYONE!"



Like it or not, @AliWWE just taught @KSAMANNY an incredibly valuable lesson on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/5zsHzBdrw7 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Drew Gulak was the first one to be eliminated thanks to Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin was eliminated next before Garza was dropped from the ring but managed to keep one foot off the floor, hopping back to the ring. Ali and Mansoor teamed up to eliminate Garza before Ali turned on the youngster and eliminated Mansoor.

Jinder Mahal nearly eliminated Riddle before R- Truth, and Tozawa were tossed out of the ring. Drew Gulak pinned Tozawa outside the ring before Truth pinned Gulak for the 24/7 title. Truth was immediately pinned by Tozawa who took his 24/7 title back. That was three title changes in under a minute!

#WWERaw Tag Team Champion @TheGiantOmos just ensured a bit of payback against the #VikingRaiders during this battle royal! pic.twitter.com/Tqdksvn0U8 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Omos came out and dragged Erik and Ivar over the ropes before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Jinder Mahal was the next to be eliminated and only Hardy, Alexander, Priest, and Riddle remained on RAW.

