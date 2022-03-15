WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins reveals his WrestleMania plans; Big title match announced for WrestleMania

Before RAW, we got an announcement from WWE, dedicating the episode to Hall of Famer Scott Hall's memory. Kevin Owens kicked off the show and said he was excited to finally have his WrestleMania match against the WWE Legend from Texas, Stone Cold Steve Austin, who accepted his challenge.

Owens said that despite not even liking beer, he would break open a Canadian cold one after beating Austin. KO then hit a Stunner on a cameraman in the ring as a message to Austin before leaving.

WWE RAW Results (March 14th, 2022): Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Austin Theory was out before the match and joined the commentary. Finn Balor had the early advantage and sent Priest outside before being dropped on the apron.

Damian hit the crucifix bomb/Razor's Edge on the announcement desk before the commercial break. Back on RAW, Balor reversed a chokeslam and got a double stomp before going for the finish.

Balor took Damian out, but Austin Theory came up and interrupted him before he could land the finisher. Balor took the latter out with a dropkick and came back to the ring before receiving The Reckoning, letting Damian pick up the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Finn Balor

After the match, Theory took out Balor and took a selfie before RAW continued.

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Seth Rollins was still silent when asked about his WrestleMania plans.

Omos vs. Commander Azeez on RAW

Omos had the advantage early in the match and sent Azeez outside before Apollo caused a distraction from ringside.

Azeez came back and tried going for a vertical suplex, but Omos reversed it. The latter got the double chokeslam before picking up the win.

Result: Omos def. Commander Azeez

Omos dragged Crews into the ring after the match and hit another chokeslam, wiping him out.

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Kevin Owens tried to encourage Seth Rollins to get a WrestleMania match. The Visionary stopped him mid-sentence, smiled about something, and left.

Liv Morgan vs. Queen Zelina on RAW

Liv was locked in a submission move early on before Zelina got a big knee strike. The former hit The Queen with a sunset flip cover, but the latter managed to break the count.

Ripley chased Carmella at ringside after the tag champ caused a distraction, allowing Zelina to hit a big powerbomb. Mella ran to Corey Graves for safety.

Back in the ring, Morgan hit the Oblivion off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Queen Zelina

Grade: B-

Seth Rollins was out next and said that he had plans for WrestleMania before calling Owens out to join him. Rollins said he could have a talk show and invite Stone Cold like KO was planning to.

He told Rollins that he couldn't steal his idea before Rollins challenged him to a match to decide who gets to go to WrestleMania with Stone Cold. Owens told him to get his own vision. Sonya Deville came out and made the match official for tonight's main event, with the winner getting the WrestleMania moment with Stone Cold.

Backstage, Owens was furious at Deville and the camera cut from him mid-rant as RAW continued.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Hurt Business on RAW

The Miz and Logan Paul were out to join the commentary team for the match. Hurt Business had control in the ring early on. Dominik was caught in a submission while Benjamin dragged Rey outside the ring.

Rey tagged in and set up for the 619, tagging in Dom for the double finisher on Alexander. Rey took out Shelton on the outside before Dom hit the splash on Cedric for the win.

Result: Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Hurt Business

After the match, The Miz and Logan Paul attacked the Myseterios, and Miz tried to hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey. The Mysterios turned it around and set up for the 619 on Logan, but The A-Lister dragged him out of the ring as they retreated.

Grade: B-

Edge was next on RAW and walked out to a different Alter Bridge song. He said that he was the benchmark in WWE but came back looking weak. The Rated-R Superstar said that the fans didn't matter to him anymore, and he was only focused on beating AJ Styles by becoming omnipotent.

Backstage on RAW, Bianca Belair said that she would give Becky Lynch a preview of their upcoming match by beating Doudrop tonight.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop on RAW

Doudrop had the early advantage, but Bianca dodged a senton and tried for the KOD but missed. The former attempted to hit a cannonball against the barricades at ringside, but The EST sidestepped.

Doudrop got a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall before missing another cannonball and taking a dropkick from Belair. The latter hit a spinebuster and followed up with the KOD before winning.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

After the match, Becky Lynch came and wiped Belair out before putting a chair around her neck and using her hair to slam her into the ring post.

Grade: B

RK-Bro was celebrating their tag team title win last week, and Randy threw a party for Riddle. Orton had brought popcorn and soda from the stands and a green baggie, which they refused to discuss.

The Street Profits came out and demanded a tag title match before Randy told them to leave. Riddle stepped in and said that they had to face someone at WrestleMania before Randy accepted the challenge.

However, Ford dissed Randy's party on his way out, and Riddle got mad. He challenged him to a singles match next on RAW.

Riddle vs. Montez Ford on RAW

Riddle was sent out of the ring with a dropkick early on, and Ford hit a big dive on him to the outside. Montez tackled Riddle from the steel steps as the match continued on RAW.

Back in the ring, Riddle rolled out of the way of a frog splash before hitting a big slam in the corner. He got the draping DDT before taking an enziguri.

Riddle got the RKO, but The Alpha Academy came in and destroyed both RK-Bro and the Street Profits.

Result: DNF

Grade: B

We got a video package in memory of Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, as RAW continued.

We got a video package in memory of Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, as RAW continued.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens on RAW

Rollins got the upper hand early on before Owens took him into the corner and unloaded on him. The Visionary came back with strikes while being distracted by the WrestleMania sign.

Owens took a knee drop for a near fall before KO locked in a calf crusher. Rollins escaped the hold, but Owens went after his left knee, which looked to be damaged. He tried for a powerbomb on the apron, but Rollins turned it around and dropped KO on the apron instead.

Owens got a big slam on the outside, and after a break on RAW, Rollins was back in control in the ring. Rollins got a diving knee before hitting a dive to the outside into the barricades and then over the announcement desk.

Rollins and Owens got back in the ring, and Seth got a superkick before getting a splash for a near fall. He set up for a superplex, but KO reversed it into a massive suplex of his own for a near fall.

Rollins got his knees up for a frog splash before dodging the Stunner and getting a rollup. The ref started the count way too late, and Rollins began to yell at him for it. Owens used the distraction to hit the Stunner and pick up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

Grade: B

Episode grade: B

We got some great promos from Edge, Rollins, KO, and RK-Bro tonight on RAW while Owens and Rollins went one-on-one in the main event. Becky Lynch wiped out Bianca Belair with a steel chair while we got a few more WrestleMania match announcements.

