WWE RAW Results March 16th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Edge challenged a WWE Legend to a WrestleMania match.

The Undertaker sent a message to AJ Styles on tonight's RAW.

We celebrated 316 Day in grand fashion

RAW kicked off in an empty arena at the WWE Performance Center and after the commentary team announced that The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Edge were set to appear for the show, Edge was the first one out. He called out Randy Orton, saying that the Viper was handed every part of his career on a silver platter by his dad, while he was jealous that Edge was able to work for what he had.

Edge said that Randy did not let Beth finish what she was going to say. Edge said he was going to retire until Orton attacked his wife. Now all he wanted was to face Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch showed up in the arena in a giant truck that was custom painted for her.

We got a recap of the Royal Rumble match from earlier this year as the show went on.

After the rerun, Jerry 'The King' Lawler was in the ring for the contract signing between The Undertaker and AJ Styles but there was no contract on the table. 'Taker was out first and flipped the table right away as Lawler fled the ring and we headed for commercials.

Back from the break, AJ appeared on the Titantron with the OC before showing us that he had the contract in his hands and said that WrestleMania was over; he was going to pay The Undertaker's assisted living cost.

AJ sent the OC to deliver the contract to 'Taker at and The OC came out and dropped the contract at ringside before trying to leave. The gong was hit and everything went dark, when we came back, Undertaker was behind them on the ramp.

The Undertaker took them down, signed the contract and stuffed it in Anderson's mouth before leaving. AJ was watching the whole thing from backstage.

Up next, a rivalry was rekindled as Rey Mysterio was set to lock horns with United States Champion, Andrade.

