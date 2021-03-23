WWE RAW Results March 22, 2021: Latest Monday Night RAW Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business kicked off the RAW after Fastlane and the WWE Champ was set to face Sheamus in the first match of the night.

Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley on RAW

Lashley had the advantage early on and Sheamus took quite the beating. The Celtic Warrior came back with a big boot and was sent over the ropes. Shelton Benjamin joined in and wiped out Sheamus at ringside with a clothesline while Cedric distracted the ref.

After a break on RAW, Sheamus sent Lashley outside for a big dive and a top rope clothesline in the ring for a near fall. The WWE Champion dodged the Brogue kick and locked in the Hurt Lock in the center of the ring thanks to a distraction from Alexander for the easy win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus

The Hurt Business attacked Sheamus at ringside after the match and Drew McIntyre came out to make the save. He and Lashley had a staredown in the ring while MVP tried to calm the champ down.

Match rating: B

Backstage, Lashley was mad at Cedric and Benjamin for making him look weak and MVP told them to make it right.

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce on RAW

Asuka got the armbar early on and Royce broke out of it. The RAW Women's Champion was sent into the corner for a boot to the face before Royce was sent outside. Back in the ring, Royce dodged a hip attack and dropped Asuka on the outside.

The Empress Of Tomorrow took a suplex and hit a knee strike for a near fall before Royce got a near fall of her own.

Asuka got the double knees to the face before getting yet another near fall. She managed to lock in the Asuka lock off a counter for the win.

Result: Asuka def. Peyton Royce

Match rating: B

