WWE RAW Results March 23rd, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Lesnar and Heyman sent a message to Drew McIntyre.

Rollins delivered a sermon and we got a WrestleMania recap on RAW.

Another great show from the PC

Paul Heyman kicked off RAW with a promo summing up Brock's achievements before Drew McIntyre was out to remind everyone of what he did to Brock Lesnar the last timed he was in a ring with him. Standing in the ring with Lesnar, Paul Heyman said that while we live in uncertain times, the one certain thing is that Drew McIntyre can never beat Brock Lesnar.

After the segment, we headed to a rerun of the Lesnar vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins' match for the WWE Title from the 2015 Royal Rumble.

We got a short recap mentioning as The Gronk will host Mania this year as well as AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker.

With #WrestleMania being TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT, we needed a BIG host.



See ya in 12 days, @RobGronkowski!

AJ Styles was out next and was taunting the Undertaker, even bringing up his twitter and a video that Taker had shared of him swimming with a tiger. AJ said he wanted Taker's soul but Michelle McCool had already taken it away and had buried the Deadman's career. He challenged Taker to a Boneyard match saying he will bring out the real Deadman.

Backstage, Andrade and Angel Garza were there with Zelina Vega before their match with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

The heels attacked Ricochet before Cedric's entrance but Ricochet fought them off. The match started with Ricochet and Andrade and Ricochet was in trouble early before the Street Profits crashed the party.

Cedric and Ricochet hit an Inverted Atomic Drop and Enzuigiri combination and then a double Superkick on Andrade. Andrade hit the double knees on Cedric who was isolated and in trouble.

Andrade was able to connect with a crushing spinning elbow and Cedric went down hard. With that, Andrade picked up the win.

Result: Andrade & Angel Garza def. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet

Match rating: B

