WWE RAW Results May 20th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15.24K // 21 May 2019, 08:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar kept us at the edge of our seats all night

Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW as he and Paul Heyman walked out to the ring to celebrate Brock's win at Money in the Bank. Heyman revealed that he negotiated Brock into the match after Sami was incapacitated. Brock was torn between the two top titles and started trash talking about Seth Rollins.

Rollins came out and said if Lesnar wanted a shot at his title, they should just do it now. The crowd was hyped but Heyman talked Brock out of it, saying that he might prefer to challenge Kofi Kingston instead.

Kofi Kingston came out next and said he was ready to face Brock Lesnar anytime and beating him would prove that Kofi is one of the best WWE Champions. Heyman said that both Rollins and Kingston were set to compete later in the night and Lesnar would rather wait for the perfect opportunity to cash in the contract.

Segment rating: B

Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

Sami ran out of the ring before the match even started and tried to blindside him backstage after Braun chased after him. Strowman caught Zayn and carried him outside back to ringside where Zayn managed to send him into the ring post.

Sami called for the match to be started and Braun hit a clothesline and then the running powerslam for a quick victory.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

Match rating: C

Advertisement

Lars Sullivan was being interviewed in the ring when the Lucha House Party attacked him. Lars was overpowered at first but fought them off before trying to hit a powerbomb on Dorado in the ring but the rest of the team dragged him out of the danger zone and retreated.

Ricochet vs. Cesaro

Ricochet had his back taped up after last night's match. Cesaro hit a big back bodydrop and. Ricochet tried to make a big dive to the outside, but was caught by Cesaro and slammed on his back on the apron.

Ricochet hit a hurricanrana and then a suicide dive, doing more damage to himself than Cesaro. Cesaro hit Ricochet with a backbreaker followed by a gotch neutralizer before getting the pinfall.

Result: Cesaro def. Ricochet

Match rating: B

1 / 6 NEXT