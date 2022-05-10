×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW Results: Controversial end to title match; Former champion returns to RAW ring after 8 months - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 9th, 2022)

It was a big night on RAW after WrestleMania Backlash
It was a big night on RAW after WrestleMania Backlash
Jojo
Jojo
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Listicle

RK-Bro kicked off RAW and Randy Orton explained that last night at WrestleMania Backlash, the tag team titles were not on the line because Roman Reigns tore up the contract.

Looks like @SuperKingofBros & @RandyOrton are headed to #SmackDown this Friday to demand the Tag Team Championship Unification Match from @WWERomanReigns!@WWEUsos @HeymanHustle #WWERaw https://t.co/1iRq5duysY

Orton added that they are now looking to unify the tag titles for themselves before The Street Profits showed up. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins said that they will be the ones to unify the tag titles after beating RK-Bro tonight.

Ford then demanded the smoke and Riddle implied that the Profits would be the ones being smoked before we headed for a break on RAW.

#RKBro 4/20 says we just smoked your 💥💥💥!@SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton #WWERaw https://t.co/uIJK3yGz16

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits - RAW Tag Team Title match

Name this @MontezFordWWE Frog Splash.#WWERaw https://t.co/oZmKwwDcGk

Riddle and Montez Ford kicked off the match and the latter took control with a dropkick before tagging in Angelo Dawkins. Randy Orton came in and sent Dawkins into the corner before tagging Riddle back in. Dawkins sent Riddle outside and Ford hit a big dive over the ropes before we headed for a break on RAW.

The #StreetProfits were SO CLOSE to becoming the new #WWERaw Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/BysWQnufCY

Back on RAW, Orton came in and hit the Draping DDT on Dawkins after sending Ford outside. Dawkins dodged the RKO before Riddle accidentally took out The Viper with a Floating Bro from the apron.

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#RKBro outta nowhere!!!@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/sf4rgy9Sh2

Ford hit Riddle with a frog splash in the ring but Orton Broke up the pin. Ford tried for another frog splash but Riddle caught him with the RKO before picking up the win.

Same, @RandyOrton. #WWERaw https://t.co/35kG8Lapwl

Result: RK-Bro def. The Street Profits

Grade: B+

Theory in an interview on RAW and said that he didn't need to prepare for his title match with Cody Rhodes since he was 'always at his true potential'.

You hear that?!@_Theory1 #WWERaw https://t.co/Y7KBUVbekS

Judgment Day were out next and they were being referred to as the 'Dark Trio' by the commentators. Edge was in a suit and had a fancy new haircut. The Hall of Famer said that he and his new totally not vampire cult were going to destroy the critics and haters, by beating AJ Styles.

🚨 NEW HAIRCUT ALERT 🚨@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw https://t.co/VuQmZ9pto1

Damian Priest joined in and was talking like a real priest as he introduced us to Rhea Ripley who was really mad that people were selling her autographs on eBay.

"I am DONE signing autographs at the airport for all tthe little kids who come running up to me saying they want to be just like me when they grow up. The next day, I go online and I see those same autographs being sold on eBay. I'm DONE being used."@RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw https://t.co/is4TrFKb5Q

Ripley said that she will destroy Liv Morgan tonight and Edge said that he will teach The Nightmare to unleash her true destructive potential.

"I told @RheaRipley_WWE that @YaOnlyLivvOnce was holding her down!"@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw https://t.co/t1lQfbdwP9

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan on RAW

😡😡😡@RheaRipley_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWERaw https://t.co/2K8Po2Y65X

Rhea Ripley unleashed on Liv Morgan right off the bat and tossed her around the ring by the hair. Morgan managed to counter a top rope move and hit a Rana off the ropes but was taken down with a big boot.

Takin' @RheaRipley_WWE to school.@YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWERaw https://t.co/lA5MxiFcSK

Morgan was taking a beating as the match went on and Ripley was stomping on her in the ring before the former managed to make a comeback. Morgan missed her finisher and was caught in a standing cloverleaf before tapping out.

#TheJudgmentDay stands tall over @YaOnlyLivvOnce.#WWERaw https://t.co/dtpmMuD2HV

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

Ripley went for the submission again after the match to assert dominance before Finn Balor and AJ Styles came out for the next match.

Looks like @FinnBalor has some backup for his match with @ArcherofInfamy on #WWERaw!@AJStylesOrg https://t.co/iGChCAGRyh

Grade: B

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Priest had the early advantage and kicked Balor down in the corner before getting the Broken Arrow for a near fall. Balor came back in with a basement dropkick and sent Priest into the corner before we headed for a break.

👀@FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/aYx5V1UTtD

Back on RAW, Balor sent Priest outside and was about to hit a dive but Rhea Ripley got in the way. Balor was standing in the ring and Edge came in with a spear and took him down.

👀👀@AJStylesOrg @RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/Hb7f8jGNeT

Styles came in to assist but Damian Priest set him up and Edge took him down with a spear as well.

Result: DNF

👀👀👀@EdgeRatedR @ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw https://t.co/osgYWs4iWC

Grade: B

Backstage, Kevin Owens let Alpha Academy know that his older brother will confront Ezekiel tonight.

TONIGHT on #WWERaw@FightOwensFight has a very special Canadian arriving to take on @IAmNotEliasWWE! https://t.co/ffdkJehfmO

Omos was out next with MVP and the latter claimed that he did not need Bobby Lashley and that he made The All Mighty. Cedric Alexander came out to celebrate with them but Lashley showed up and took out the security guards.

The All Mighty @fightbobby causing all kinds of mayhem on #WWERaw! https://t.co/htAb6ZWxfg

Lashley rushed the ring and sent Omos outside before getting the Hurt Lock on Alexander as MVP and The Nigerian Giant ran off.

The All Mighty @fightbobby has his sights set on @TheGiantOmos & @The305MVP!#WWERaw https://t.co/e2O7pZTOG1

Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville on RAW

Breaking: As announced by @ScrapDaddyAP on #WWERaw, @SonyaDevilleWWE is no longer a @WWE official and will return to being solely an in-ring competitor! https://t.co/vOS62NUF5o

Sonya Deville was out next and Adam Pearce announced that her opponent is Alexa Bliss. Bliss came in with an early DDT and the Twisted Bliss before getting a swift win in her return match on RAW.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Sonya Deville

Welcome back to #WWERaw!A quick win for @AlexaBliss_WWE against former @WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE. https://t.co/w5ChsTJEKy

Grade: C

Kevin Owens came out in a wig and said that he was Ken, Kevin's older brother. It was all a plot to make Ezekiel admit he was Elias and after it failed, Owens and later Alpha Academy came out and attacked Ezekiel. KO hit a stunner before they were done with him.

#KOAcademy stands tall over @IAmNotEliasWWE on #WWERaw! https://t.co/daQIvzGX5j

Backstage on RAW, Adam Pearce said that Asuka deserved a title match and Becky Lynch came in to argue that it should go to her instead. Asuka called Lynch a big baby before we moved on.

Does @BeckyLynchWWE have her kryptonite? 🤔@WWEAsuka #WWERaw https://t.co/39DeRNWIaJ

Veer Mahaan vs. Frank Lowman on RAW

Who should challenge @VeerMahaan next on #WWERaw? https://t.co/NSwO63LZsL

Veer Mahaan took on another local challenger and it was a squash match as usual. Mahaan got a big slam before hitting the Million Dollar Arm. He got his patented cervical clutch before picking up the win.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Frank Lowman

Unfortunately for Frank, @VeerMahaan won the match with ease on #WWERaw. https://t.co/SdFYWcWefk

Grade: C

Theory (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - United States title match on RAW

What a star...@_Theory1 @CodyRhodes #WWERaw #USTitle https://t.co/0UnCsGytuN

Theory was taunting Cody Rhodes early on and got a big sequence of moves leading up to a dropkick and a stomp. Rhodes was sent into the corner after taking an elbow strike. Theory got a near fall off a snap suplex and Rhodes looked to have injured his knee.

😲😲😲@CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/Bwb7iqNSuj

Cody Rhodes came back with a dropkick before dropping Theory outside from the apron. Theory blocked a kick and dropped Rhodes on the apron before clearing the announce desk. Rhodes unloaded on Theory on the outside but the champion ran away before he could get the move on the desk.

No #WWERaw announce table, denied!@CodyRhodes @_Theory1 https://t.co/Ltd9YqhGBY

After a break, The American Nightmare got a near fall off a moonsault before he hit the Disaster Kick and the Cody Cutter. Seth Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes right before he was about to make the pin and took him out at ringside.

Result: DNF

Rollins hit Rhodes with a stomp on the announce desk before he was done.

Why, @WWERollins, WHY?#WWERaw https://t.co/g1RuagSvj1

Grade: B+

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop on RAW

BOSS n' GLOW@SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/LT8Bqlgjnf

Naomi and Doudrop kicked off the match and the latter got an early near fall with a splash. Doudrop hit a big clothesline before Naomi got an enziguri counter and made the tag to Sasha Banks.

Banks tried for a crossbody but was hit with a bodyslam. Nikki A.S.H. tagged in and tried for a cover but The Boss kicked out.

Looks like they couldn't ... coexist.@WWENikkiASH @DoudropWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/o2yHJG1juC

Nikki refused to make the tag so that she could get the pin on Banks, but the latter managed to make the tag to Naomi. They hit the Rent's Due combined finisher on Nikki for the win.

Result: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

The champs are firing on all cylinders!@SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/1fUbnTAXQB

After the match, Doudrop yelled at Nikki, telling her to take it seriously.

Grade: B-

Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa on RAW

Who wants to give @mikethemiz some officiating tips?#WWERaw https://t.co/a9bROSJxmS

The Miz was the guest referee for the match and Mustafa Ali was in control early on but The A-Lister got in his way, letting Ciampa get the drop on him. The Miz was refusing to count for Ali's pin attempts before Ciampa sent him outside with a knee strike.

OH COME ON!@mikethemiz @AliWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/pU3OELBpGR

Ali got a neckbreaker and followed up with a dropkick and a tornado DDT. The Miz was counting very slowly for Ali's pin and he started to yell at the guest official for it. Ciampa caught Ali off the distraction before getting the reverse DDT for the win.

Result: Ciampa def. Mustafa Ali

REALLY?!@mikethemiz #WWERaw https://t.co/4bzSx54Aja

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Bobby Lashley challenged Omos to a steel cage match for next week.

NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@fightbobby wants @TheGiantOmos inside a STEEL CAGE!@The305MVP https://t.co/L7nIMFlAYt

R-Truth was backstage with Dana Brooke and Tamina and served divorce papers to Reggie. He tried to serve them to Akira Tozawa as well but he ran away.

When you get served divorce papers. #WWERaw@TozawaAkira @WWE_Reggie @DanaBrookeWWE @TaminaSnuka @RonKillings https://t.co/4Vhl6L5vWo

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair on RAW

💪@BiancaBelairWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/UKGI9ZsRgM

Asuka started off strong but was caught in a headlock early on. Asuka got a near fall before reversing a big slam into a triangle lock. Becky Lynch ran in and took out Bianca Belair mid-match and sent her into the steel steps.

.@BeckyLynchWWE made her presence known at the expense of @WWEAsuka and the #WWERaw Women's Champion, @BiancaBelairWWE. https://t.co/vTZz07k27g

Result: DNF

After the match was called off, Lynch attacked Asuka and hit the manhandle slam before posing in the ring.

.@BeckyLynchWWE just left a lasting impression on @WWEAsuka & #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE! https://t.co/5U1mhu6FNB

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Also Read Article Continues below

We got the in-ring return of Alexa Bliss while Cody Rhodes nearly secured his first title since returning to WWE. RK-Bro managed to retain their title while challenging The Usos for a title unification match on tonight's episode of RAW.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी