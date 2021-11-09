×
Create
Notifications

RAW Results: Big E attacked; New No.1 Contender crowned

Liv Morgan finally got her big opportunity on RAW
Liv Morgan finally got her big opportunity on RAW
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 09, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Listicle

Backstage before RAW kicked off, Kevin Owens tried to apologize to Big E once more for last week, but the WWE Champion said that he had a match tonight and didn't care.

Can @FightOwensFight reason with #WWEChampion @WWEBigE or is a friendly rivalry becoming not so friendly?#WWERaw https://t.co/UwfLRoClww

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and appointed himself the leader of the RAW locker room heading into Survivor Series.

Should #WWERaw trust @WWERollins to help the red brand achieve victory at #SurvivorSeries? https://t.co/lCoqia1wig

The crowd chanted for Kevin Owens, but Rollins called him a snake, pointing at his feud with Sami Zayn. Rollins called Owens gutless, soulless, and a liar. KO came out after being repeatedly called a loser and chased after Seth.

Tell us how you really feel, @WWERollins. 👀 😬#WWERaw @FightOwensFight https://t.co/7Aqi1v3VJE

Owens caught up to Seth and tried for a powerbomb at ringside, but Rollins used the ropes to get free and retreated backstage.

.@FightOwensFight has had ENOUGH of @WWERollins attempting to sully his good name on #WWERaw! https://t.co/PtwR2Jn7He

Backstage, Riddle was excited about their new friends, the Street Profits, but Randy said he didn't care about them and told the Profits to their face that if they were dealing with Omos, they were on their own.

"I don't care about the #StreetProfits!" - @RandyOrton*𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅*#WWERaw https://t.co/6ptPFnsYCh

RK-Bro & The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs, AJ Styles & Omos on RAW

We've got ourselves a standoff!#WWERaw https://t.co/3cIShYxus8

Roode and Ford kicked off the match, with The Street Profits dominating early on. Dawkins tagged in, followed by Riddle and Ziggler before the Dawgs and AJ's team isolated Riddle in their corner.

The Original Bro was about to take a Powerbomb to the outside but managed to drag AJ out over the ropes with him. Back on RAW after a break, Roode got a near fall on Riddle before AJ came in and locked in a chokehold.

.@RandyOrton finds a way to knock @TheGiantOmos down, thanks to @AJStylesOrg!#WWERaw https://t.co/6kn6Xlljjm

Orton tagged in and was set up for the RKO on Ziggler when Roode interrupted him and was thrown out of the ring. Randy took out Ziggler and AJ, but Omos caught AJ in the air before stepping into the ring.

1 / 9 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी