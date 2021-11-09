RAW Results: Big E attacked; New No.1 Contender crowned

Backstage before RAW kicked off, Kevin Owens tried to apologize to Big E once more for last week, but the WWE Champion said that he had a match tonight and didn't care.

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and appointed himself the leader of the RAW locker room heading into Survivor Series.

The crowd chanted for Kevin Owens, but Rollins called him a snake, pointing at his feud with Sami Zayn. Rollins called Owens gutless, soulless, and a liar. KO came out after being repeatedly called a loser and chased after Seth.

Owens caught up to Seth and tried for a powerbomb at ringside, but Rollins used the ropes to get free and retreated backstage.

Backstage, Riddle was excited about their new friends, the Street Profits, but Randy said he didn't care about them and told the Profits to their face that if they were dealing with Omos, they were on their own.

RK-Bro & The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs, AJ Styles & Omos on RAW

Roode and Ford kicked off the match, with The Street Profits dominating early on. Dawkins tagged in, followed by Riddle and Ziggler before the Dawgs and AJ's team isolated Riddle in their corner.

The Original Bro was about to take a Powerbomb to the outside but managed to drag AJ out over the ropes with him. Back on RAW after a break, Roode got a near fall on Riddle before AJ came in and locked in a chokehold.

Orton tagged in and was set up for the RKO on Ziggler when Roode interrupted him and was thrown out of the ring. Randy took out Ziggler and AJ, but Omos caught AJ in the air before stepping into the ring.

