The Miz kicked off RAW with John Morrison and announced that they will be teaming up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and The New Day, hinting at a possible cash-in. Randy Orton came out and he was mad at the Miz for undermining him. Orton challenged the Miz to cash in but Miz and Morrison tried to defuse the situation.

The New Day came out and made fun of the three Superstars for challenging them. Randy went for an RKO on Kofi and Woods went after Miz & Morrison before Drew McIntyre rushed the ring. Miz hit Drew with the Money in the Bank briefcase and set him up for the RKO for Orton.

Orton took out Drew and then gave Miz a stern look before retreating.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle - Qualifier match for the RAW Survivor Series team

Elias went for an early rollup but Hardy kicked out before Riddle joined in and dragged Hardy outside. Elias hit a baseball slide on both men outside before sending them into the ring posts.

Back after commercials, Hardy was dominating the match while AJ Styles and his 'backup' was watching from backstage. Elias countered Hardy and hit the Drifaway but Riddle broke the pin. Riddle missed the Bro Derek and Hardy turned it into an improvised Poetry in Motion.

Hardy was going for the Twist of Fate on Riddle but Elias hit a knee strike and took him out. Riddle hit the Bro Derek on Elias for the win.

Result: Riddle won the Qualifier match and will join the RAW Survivor Series team

Match rating: B

As the match ended, AJ was plotting something and Adam Pearce was helping him out. Sheamus came in and said that he didn't trust Riddle. AJ called for a team meeting before Sheamus and Braun both refused to accept AJ as RAW team captain.